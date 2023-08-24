The Abilene Cowgirls  tennis team overall looks to rebuild this season, however they return two individuals with state tournament experience.

Senior Adin Bruna returns to lead the team this year after qualifying for state in doubles a year ago, with her graduated teammate Amara Johnson. Bruna has prepared herself for the upcoming  season by attending summer tennis camps, and simply just putting in some time playing    

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.