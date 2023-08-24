The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team overall looks to rebuild this season, however they return two individuals with state tournament experience.
Senior Adin Bruna returns to lead the team this year after qualifying for state in doubles a year ago, with her graduated teammate Amara Johnson. Bruna has prepared herself for the upcoming season by attending summer tennis camps, and simply just putting in some time playing
The Cowgirls should likely benefit from the return of senior Maddie Murray who sat out last year’s tennis season. Murray who qualified for the state tournament in doubles two years ago, also played with the graduated Johnson.
Head coach Megan Berry enters her tenth year, and with assistant coach Diane Wildman they are really excited for this season.
“We graduated some really wonderful seniors that we will miss, but it’s also fun to have a blank slate.” said Berry. “I was very pleased with our turnout at summer skills work, and we have a group of newcomers that have a lot of potential. Some of the freshmen are quick learners and I can already tell will be competitive from the get go. We will be very young, but have lots of potential to work with. We’re ready to get out there, start competing, and have some fun.”
Other expected key team members who return with experience are Maci Meuli, senior. Aleah Ortiz, junior, Gracie Hylton, senior, and Summer Bice,junior (who moved here after the tennis season last year).
In all twenty Cowgirls are currently signed up to begin the tennis season.
When asked about league play, coach Berry commented:
“League play is always so tough in girls tennis. Year after year our NCKL teams are tough, and always represent well on the state level. Chapman will be on the hunt for the league title this year, but Marysville always comes up with something! This may not be our year for a team title, but as we work towards that in the future, I do think we will have some individual entries that will challenge for medals this year. It will be fun to see the progress in the next couple of months.”
Aug. 29 JV quad at Beloit
Sept. 7 V at Smoky Valley
Sept. 16 V at Clay Center
Sept. 19 JV at Salina Central
Sept. 21 V at Salina South
Sept. 21 JV at Smoky Valley
Sept. 28 JV at Salina Central
Sept. 30 V NCKL at Wamego
Oct. 2J V NCKL at Marysville
