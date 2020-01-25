SALINA – The Abilene Cowgirls hustled past the Concordia Lady Panthers for seventh place in the Salina Invitational Tournament.
Abilene took an early lead and never trailed in the 34-20 win over NCKL opponent Concordia.
Beth Holmes and Jenna Hayes sparked Abilene’s offense with Holmes leading all scorers with 15 while Hayes added eight for Abilene. The Cowgirls played a solid steady team defense throughout the game that limited the Lady Panthers to a single point in the third quarter of the game.
Sophomore Joy Clemence came in off the bench to score five points and junior Allison Libby had two key baskets under the rim for Abilene. Junior Abi Lillard scored two for the Cowgirls after being swarmed by the Lady Panthers defense. Lillard, Hayes and Liby worked the boards for Abilene.
Concordia senior Karlee Wahlmeier scored eight points to lead the Lady Panthers.
The two teams will match up against each other on Tuesday in Abilene for game two of the regular season. Abilene took game one of the season 36-32 in Concordia in December.
With the win the Cowgirls improve to 4-6 while Concordia goes to 1-9 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.