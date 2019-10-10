WAMEGO — The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team swept Wamego in two NCKL matches to stay in contention for the league title on Tuesday at Wamego.
The Cowgirls took the opening match 31-29, 25-11 and came back in the second match to win 25-13, 24-26, 25-21 to complete the sweep. With Abilene’s 13th win of its last 15 matches, including league wins over Chapman and Clay Center, the Cowgirls (15-10) now sit at fifth place in the Class 4A West standings behind Andale (27-1), Towanda-Circle (18-5), Nickerson (21-8) and Chapman (18-8).
Chapman and Abilene are currently tied for the North Central Kansa League title with 4-2 records.
Against Wamego, Autumn Fitzgeralds and Jenna Hayes led the Cowgirls in kill shots with 11 each. Chesney Sprinkle and Reagan Ditto had eight each with Emma Wildman having five and Beth Holmes three.
At the service line, Fitzgeralds was credited with three aces while Holmes and Hayes had one each. Sprinkle had three blocks at the net and Fitzgeralds, Wildman and Hayes had two each. Senior Libero Makenna McGivney led the team with 17 digs while Fitzgeralds had 10 and Joy Clemence put up nine. Senior setter Beth Holmes had 39 assists in the five sets played.
