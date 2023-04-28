The Abilene Cowgirls softball team swept NCKL foe, the Concordia Lady Panthers in a doubleheader on the road last Tuesday 8-3 and 3-2
Both starting pitchers Brooklyn Haaga and Zoey Debenham gave solid performances on the mound to help the Cowgirls secure the wins.
Abilene would grab a tight 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a Lizzie Brooks RBI single to drive in Jordan Signer.
Neither team would then score until the fifth inning when both teams scored multiple runs.
The Cowgirls aided by several hits and an error would score five runs in the inning to lead 6-0. Singles by Brooks, Adin Bruna, and Debenham, along with a double by Haaga, and a triple by KaiLee Crane would account for the scoring.
Concordia would then answer with their only three runs of the game as they would cut the lead in half to trail 3–6 after five innings.
Abilene would then add a single insurance run in both the top of the sixth and seventh innings to secure the 8-3 victory
Brooklyn Haaga earned the victory as she pitched seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out six batters.
Offensively the Cowgirls recorded 13 hits, including two each from Hannah Walter, Haaga, Debenham, Bruna, and Brooks.
Starting pitcher Zoey Debenham received the defensive help she needed, in route to complete game victory over the Lady Panthers 3-2.
Abilene opened the scoring the top of the first inning when lead off batter Hannah Walter tripled and was driven in by Haylee Anguiano.
The Cowgirls would add another run in the top of the third inning as three consecutive singles by Bruna, Brooks, and Walter accounted for the run.
Abilene would score what would be a very important insurance run by way of a Concordia error in the top of the sixth inning to lead 3-0.
The Lady Panthers would threaten and almost make a comeback in their final at bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, as they scored two runs to finalize the score 3-2
Debenham earned the victory as she pitched all seven innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three batters.
Offensively, the Cowgirls recorded seven hits led by Haaga and Walter with two hits apiece.
Abilene will next travel to Beloit on Friday for a non league doubleheader.
