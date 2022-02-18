The Abilene Cowgirls traveled and played the #10 ranked Hays High Indians on Tuesday night and lost 25-41. Thanks to a good Hays defense, the Cowgirls were held to scoring just three total points in three of the four quarters against the Lady Indians.
Despite scoring only a single made basket by senior Alice Bathurst and a single free throw by sophomore Claira Dannefer, Abilene still was competitive trailing 9-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Cowgirls would then have their most productive quarter of the game by scoring 16 total points. Down seven points, Abilene would close out the half on a 9-2 run and manage to tie the game up 19-19 at the break. Jenna Hayes’s seven points and Dannefer’s six points would lead the Cowgirls comeback, along with a key 3-pointer by Lexi Barnes. Hays would then adjust defensively in the second half and limit the Cowgirls to just six points the rest of the game. Both Dannefer and Hayes would account for all six of Abilene points scored the remainder of game, allowing the Lady Indians to pull away for the 41-25 win.
Claira Dannefer would lead the Cowgirls in scoring with 11 points, while Jenna Hayes would add nine points. Both Abilene girls accounted for 20 of the 25 Abilene points scored in the game.
Abilene, now 3-15, next plays on the road Friday night against Clay Center.
Box Score
Abilene: 3 19 22 25 (3-15)
Hays: 9 19 28 41 (11-6)
Abilene Scoring: Claira Dannefer 11 POG, Jenna Hayes 9, Lexi Barnes 3, Alice Bathurst 2
Hays Scoring: Jillyan Sheldon 10, Carly Lang 9, Jersey Johnson 8, Aleyia Ruder 7, Molly Martin 5, Claire Humphrey 2
