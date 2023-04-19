The Abilene Cowgirls split a home double header Friday evening with the visiting Riley County lady Falcons. In game one, the Cowgirls let a 9-1 lead slip away as Riley County stormed back late and won in extra innings for a 14-9 victory. Abilene regrouped in the second game and used a solid pitching performance by Zoey Debenham to win the nightcap 10-3.
Game 1
Riley County 14,
Abilene 9
In the opener, Abilene wasted no time jumping out to a quick lead as they scored five runs in the first inning. Aided by three hits, two walks, and two errors, the Cowgirls were able to capitalize on their multiple base runners early.
After shutting down the Lady Falcons, starting Abilene pitcher Brooklyn Haaga allowed he first run of the game in the top of the third inning for a 5-1 score. Haaga would then shut them down I order again in the room of the fourth inning. The Cowgirls would then extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as six singles highlighted the four run inning. Both Haaga and Tailyn Needham had two RBI’s with their base hits. Riley County would begin their comeback in the top of the fifth inning as they scored five runs on seven hits for a 9-6 score. They would continue to then score in the top of the sixth as they would score three more runs to tie the game at 9-9.
Neither team would then score to finish the seven and final regular inning, and the first extra inning.
The Lady Falcons would jump ahead for the eventual win in the top of the ninth inning as they would score five times for the 14-9 victory.
Haaga would take the loss for the Cowgirls as she allowed 17 hits, and 14 runs over nine innings, while striking out six batters.
Offensively, Abilene collected 13 hits, including multiple hits by Debenham, KaiLee Crane, Hannah Walter, Haaga, and Needham. Debenham led the Cowgirls with three hits in four at bats.
“In game one, we started off swinging the bats very well and we started the game holding them sedefnsively,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “Going into the top of the fifth inning we were up 9-1. The wheels fell off in the fifth and sixth innings with Riley County hitting well and then our bats died. Out of nine innings played, we only scored in two of them. We need to do a better job of continuing to manufacture runs throughout the game. Zoey (Debenham) was three for four at the plate with a triple and Tailyn Needham drove in four runs for the Cowgirls. We had moments where we competed really well at the plate. We just need to do a better job staying consistent throughout the game.”
Game 2
Abilene 10,
Riley County 3
Trailing 3-1 after the two and a half innings, Abilene would score multiple runs in the bottom of the third, and bottom of the fourth innings to regain the lead 7-3. After the Lady Falcons grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Cowgirls would tie the game 1-1 in thanks to a lead off triple by Haylee Anguiano, and an RBI single by Haaga. Single runs in the second and third innings by Riley County would be erased as Abilene would take a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Hits by Anguaino, Haaga, Jordan Signer, Adin Bruna, Kailee Crane, and Abby Picking accounted for the scoring. The scoring would continue in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Cowgirls would score three more runs on three hits, highlighted by a triple by Hannah Walter
Leading 8-3 starting pitcher Zoey Debenham, with assistance from her defense would shut down the Riley County offense in her final four innings by not allowing anymore runs.
Abilene would add two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to finalize the scoring at 10-3.
Debenham would earn the victory as she allowed nine hits and three runs over seven inning, while striking out three and walking one.
Offensively, the Cowgirls had 13 hits in the game. led by Anguiano, Haaga, and Walter each with multiple hits.
“This was a much better game for us,” Taplin said. :Our bats came alive and Zoey pitched one of the best games of her career. She was dominant on the mound and played excellent defense, giving up only one earned run. Haylee (Anguiano) and Brooklyn (Haaga) were both three for four at the plate. Haylee had a single, double and a triple.”
Abilene now 5-5 on the season will next travel to Clay Center on Tuesday evening for a key NCKL matchup.
