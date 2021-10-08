The Abilene Cowgirls hosted Marysville for an NCKL matchup and ended up splitting on Senior Night. The Cowgirls took control of the entire first set and and won both games convincingly 25-22 and 25-18. “I was happy with the way the girls came out ready to go and play aggressively” said coach Jade Koch
Before the second set, Emma Wildman, Joy Clemence, Jenna Hayes, and Taya Hoerner would be recognized during the Senior Night festivities in front of the home crowd.
The second set was a complete turnaround, as Marysville made adjustments that the Cowgirls were not able to react to dropping both games 25-18 and 25-18. Although this was officially Senior Night, the Varsity will host a tournament this year yet.
The Abilene Varsity, next prepares for an upcoming tournament over the weekend at Council Grove.
