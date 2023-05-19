Brooklyn Haaga helped lead Cowgirls

Abilene sophomore Brooklyn Haaga helped lead the Cowgirls to a come from behind victory in the Regional Semifinal by leading the team with three hits, and coming in the game in relief to earn the pitching victory.

 Brad Anderson

After rallying for an exciting come from behind win in the Regional Semifinal, over the  Larned-Lacrosse, Indians, the Abilene Cowgirl softball season came to an end in the Regional Final against the host team McPherson Lady Bullpups   

In the Semifinal, it took the Cowgirls four innings to get over some nervousness, and just play ball, before they settled down and rallied for the 8-6 comeback victory over the Larned-Lacrosse Lady Indians.  

 

