After rallying for an exciting come from behind win in the Regional Semifinal, over the Larned-Lacrosse, Indians, the Abilene Cowgirl softball season came to an end in the Regional Final against the host team McPherson Lady Bullpups
In the Semifinal, it took the Cowgirls four innings to get over some nervousness, and just play ball, before they settled down and rallied for the 8-6 comeback victory over the Larned-Lacrosse Lady Indians.
In the final, McPherson was spot on both offensively and defensively as they cruised to a run rule victory over Abilene 11-0 to qualify for the 4A state tournament.
Regional Sem-Final : Abilene 8,
Larned-Lacrosse 6
The Abilene Cowgirls rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the final three innings to come from behind and win 8-6 over the Larned -Lacrosse Lady Indians at the McPherson regional semifinal.
Abilene fell behind as the Lady Indians scored a single run in the bottom of the second inning, and a pair of runs in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings for the 5-0 lead.
Cowgirls starting pitcher Zoey Debenham would give up all five runs through the first four innings, however she would pitch well enough to keep Abilene in the game.
The game momentum would begin to change for the Cowgirls in the top of the fifth inning when they would score three runs. A lead off walk by Hannah Walter, would lead to the first run when Brooklyn Haaga would drive in Walter on an RBI double. Regan Burt would then pitch run for Haaga. A Tailyn Needham walk, and Haylee Anguiano single would then load the bases. Abilene would then score two more runs in the inning as Burt would score on a wild pitch, and Adin Bruna would drive in Needham on a RBI groundout, to cut the lead to 3-5.
The Cowgirls would make a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Haaga would shut down three straight batters.
The Abilene rally would continue in the top of the sixth inning as the Cowgirls would tie the game up at 5-5. A lead off double deep to the outfield, off of the outfield fence by Debenham would get things started. Two passed balls and a wild pitch would then allow a walk to Abby Picking, and allow Debenham to advance, and slide into home safely to cut the lead to one run at 4-5. Walter would then drive in the tying run on a fielders choice groundout to tie the game 5-5. Abilene then narrowly missed a big opportunity to take control at that point as they would leave the bases loaded on their third out.
Haaga would once again shut down Larned-Lacrosse in the bottom of the sixth inning, as the Cowgirls recorded another three straight outs.
Abilene opened their final at bat in the top of the seventh inning with four straight singles by Anguaino, Bruna, Lizzie Brooks , and a run leading RBI hit by Debenham for the 6-5 lead. KaiLee Crane would add to the lead as she drove the ball to the outfield for an RBI fly out, and then a passed ball allowed the Cowgirls thier final insurance run to lead 8-5.
The Lady Indians would then finalize the game scoring as they finally recorded their first three hits off of Haaga to score a single run for the 8-6 final.
With the victory, Abilene advance to the Regional Final against the host, number one seed McPherson Lady Bullpups
Offensively the Cowgirls recorded 11 hits, and were led by Haaga with three hits, and Anguiano, Brooks, and Debenham all with two hits
Starting pitcher Debenham pitched four complete innings, giving up five runs on five hits while walking three, and striking out five batters. The reliever, Haaga earned the game win as she completed three complete innings, allowing one run, on three hits, while walking nine, and striking out two batters.
“I was very pleased with my girls and their come back win against Larned/Lacrosse,”Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “A turning point was when Zoey laced a double to right field in the top of the 6th. From that point on we had our foot on the gas and didn’t let up. Zoey started the game and Brooklyn came in and pitched very well to close it out and get the win.”
Regional Final:
Abilene 0, McPherson 11
The number one seed McPherson Lady Bullpups used both an impressive offensive and defensive performance to shut out the Abilene Cowgirls in a five inning run rule Regional Championship 11-0.
After an early 3-0 lead after two innings, McPherson used an eight run bottom of the third inning to break the game open and take control 11-0.
The game was finalized after four and a half innings as the ten run after five innings rule was in effect
Abilene struggled offensively as they recorded only two hits in the game, a single each by Needham, and Anguiano.
Starting pitcher Haaga was crest with the loss as she pitched four innings, giving up 11 runs on 12 hits, while walking one, and striking out two batters.
“In the second game against McPherson we made too many errors defensively and Mac hit the ball hard against Brooklyn. nine of their 11 runs were earned and we just couldn’t come back from that. We had two hits and McPherson had 12. They are a great team and should do well at the state tournament. I just wish we had given them a better game and competed a bit more,” Taplin said.
The Cowgirls with the loss finished the season with 11 wins, 11 losses.
“We were 11-11 on the season…which is our best record in years. Our girls improved significantly from the first game to the last, and I know we will be even stronger next year.” coach Taplin said. ‘Five of the 11 losses that we had... we were leading the entire game and had one bad inning. Our record honestly should have been better than it was. Six of our 12 opponents this season are advancing to the state tournament in their individual classes. Our schedule has never been a cake walk, so to do as well as we have is something to be proud of.”
“Haylee Anguaino and Abby Picking will truly be missed as they graduate,” she added. “Haylee worked hard on her game and was an exceptional short stop for us this year. She had great range and rarely missed a ball that was hit in the air. Haylee’s leadership on and off the field will also be missed. Abby was a quiet leader whose shoulder injury made her miss most of her junior and senior seasons. She stepped into the role as a courtesy runner and pinch hitter and did a great job helping the team.
I am sad to see the season end, but am excited about all of the talent that we have coming back next year.”
