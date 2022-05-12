By Brad Anderson
Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Cowgirls softball team traveled to, and played the defending 4A State Champion Wamego Red Raiders last Friday evening.
Despite being shut out and losing both games, Head Coach LouAna Taplin was proud of how her girls played . “ They are the returning 4A State Champs and have added a phenomenal pitcher to their squad in freshman Payton Hardenburger. Our defense played very well and held Wamego to eight scoreless innings on the evening. Brooklyn gave up 11 hits and only four runs (two of which were earned) in the first game. We had four hits in the first game, but couldn’t seem to string any together. In the second game, Zoey only gave up five hits and three earned runs. She commanded the strike zone and kept their lineup off-balance. Our defense played very well in both games and backed our pitchers up. I really like how we are playing ball right now. We are in a really good place to move on to regionals next week and I feel confident in what my girls can do! I am looking forward to an excellent week of practice to prepare to travel next week!”
Game 1 : Abilene 0 Wamego 4
The Cowgirls fell in game one 4-0. Freshman pitcher Brooklyn Haaga got the start and surrendered four runs on 11 hits over six innings, while striking out one and walking zero.
Abilene collected only four hits in the game, led by a double by Zoey Debenham. Haaga, Callie Powell, and Jenna Hayes all recorded singles in the game.
Game 2: Abilene 0. Wamego 3
In another great pitching duel, the Cowgirls fell in game two 3-0. Abilene sophomore Zoey Debenham started the game for Abilene, and surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, freshman phenom pitcher Payton Hardenburger had a day, as she was credited with seven complete innings, no runs, on no hits , and 10 strikeouts in earning the win for the Red Raiders.
