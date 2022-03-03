The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road and had their season ended by the Andale Indians Tuesday night 45-22. The Indians came into the game ranked #5 overall in Class 4A and were seeded #2 in the 4A West bracket for substate. The game was moved last minute to Garden Plain High School due to a main water line break at Andale High School.
Andale never trailed throughout the game, as they jumped out to a quick lead and led 15-6 after the first quarter. A Joy Clemence basket at the 4:55 mark was the Cowgirls first basket of the game. Senior Jenna Hayes would also hit the first of her two 3-pointers to close out the scoring in the quarter for Abilene.
The Cowgirls would trail by twelve at the half 25-13. Claira Dannefer would lead Abilene with three points, while Hayes and Sammy Stout would each score a basket in the quarter.
Both teams would struggle with scoring in the third quarter. Andale scored nine points, and Abilene was limited to five points. After Jenna Hayes scored four consecutive points at the 5:25 mark of the third quarter, the Indians had a twelve point run between the third and fourth quarters to pull away in the game. The Cowgirls would score only four points in the final quarter for a 45-22 Andale win.
Andale, now 17-4, was led in scoring by senior Kelli Wegerer who finished with a game high 17 points. They now move on to play Augusta in the Substate Championship.
Abilene only had four players score in the game. Hayes led the scoring with 10 points while Claira Dannefer added six points, Joy Clemence added four points and Sammy Stout had two points.
The loss for Abilene marked the final game for Cowgirl seniors Jenna Hayes, Joy Clemence, Alice Bathurst and Grace Randles.
Box Score:
Abilene: 6 13 18 22
Andale: 15 25 34 45
Abilene Scoring: Jenna Hayes 10, Claira Dannefer 6, Joy Clemence 4, Sammy Stout 2
Andale Scoring: Kelli Wegerer 17, McKenzie Fairchild 8, Kyri Kerschen 6, Jenna Kuepker 4, Madeleine Schrandt 4, Camryn Winter 4, Annabeth Baalman 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.