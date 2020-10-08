After nearly two-weeks off due to COVID concerns, the Abilene Cowgirl tennis team returned to the courts Tuesday and won the 2020 Abilene Invitational Tournament.
Because of the pandemic protocols, this year’s tournament featured four teams as Abilene won with 25 points followed by Clay Center with 18, Hillsboro had 17 and Alma-Wabaunsee finished with zero points.
“We are all so thankful we had a chance to play yesterday,” Abilene head coach Megan Berry said. “I think it was really important to get the tournament in as a tune up heading into regionals on Saturday. It was a great way to close out the regular season by winning our home meet and all things considered I was really pleased with the play.”
The Cowgirls took home both gold medals in singles action as junior Allie Cross and senior Matigan Kobiskie went undefeated through the round robin play. Cross playing number ones defeated Hillsboro’s Cheyenne Funk 8-3 to open play Tuesday. She then bested Clay Center’s Jaylee Callaway 8-3 before wrapping the day with an 8-0 win over Wabaunsee’s Bri Devader.
Kobiskie took the title playing in the twos bracket and had an 8-0 opening win against Hillsboro Kate Maxfield. Next, Kobiskie battled Clay Center’s Addy Wichman 8-6 to head to her final match. Kobiskie defeated Wabaunsee’s Danielle Murphy 8-0 for the championship.
“Both Matigan and Allie had a great day at singles,” Berry said. “Allie only dropped six games on the day and Matigan had an awesome come from behind win in the second round.”
In doubles play, both Cowgirl teams placed second to the opponents from Hillsboro. Hillsboro’s Kailee Funk and Kyla Isaac won a tiebreaker against Abilene’s Abi Lillard and Maddie Beswick 8-7(2) in the opening round of the day. From there the Cowgirl pair battled Clay Center’s Ella Girton and Teagan Stratton for an 8-6 win. In the third round, Lillard/Beswick defeated Wabaunsee’s Grace Spellman and Karlee Feyh 8-2.
Abilene’s number twos, Maggie Gillispie and Bella Sims, dropped their opener to Hillsboro’s Callie Bernhardt and Callie Pienert by an 8-2 score. In the second round, Gillispie/Sims came back with an 8-1 win over Clay Center’s Jae Paget and Molly Gaug. The third round saw Gillispie/Sims play a very familiar foe as Abilene’s Amara Johnson and Maddie Murray teamed to fill in the slot where Wabaunsee didn’t have a second doubles team. Gillispie/Sims won 8-2.
“I think yesterday was probably most valuable for the doubles,” Berry said. “Getting that chance to work with their partner again in a live match scenario. Regionals will be tough, but that’s why we go and play to see what happens. I know the girls are all excited to get out there again.”
Class 4A regional play begins Saturday morning at Buhler.
