Abilene High School volleyball coach Jade Koch enters her second year as head coach by welcoming back four returning starters from last year’s North Central Kansas League championship team.
“We lost three starters from the 2019 season, two of the players were all league,” Koch said. “The girls have been very dedicated this summer to coming to workouts and open gyms. We have great leadership with our seniors. Two are returning starters.”
The Cowgirls graduated three seniors in the spring, two of which were all-league, but they return a core group of experienced players to set Abilene up with hopes of repeating as league champions. Abilene returns senior starters Autumn Fitzgerald and Reagan Ditto along with juniors Emma Wildman and Jenna Hayes.
Hayes finished her sophomore campaign by earning all-league as an outside hitter. Hayes ranked in the top of the league for aces with 30, blocks with 40 and serve receive efficiency.
Fitzgerald started as an outside hitter last year where she ranked in the upper half of the conference in serve receive efficiency at 94%. She is projected to slide into a middle hitter position this season.
Wildman finished 10th in the league for blocks at 55 at her middle hitter position. She was eighth in the league with 160 kills.
Ditto returns as an outside hitter who had a 93.4% serving percentage and she ended sixth in the league with serve efficiency at 93%
Junior Joy Clemence returns as a starter and is projected to take the Cowgirl Libero position. She finished last season with 96% serve accuracy, 75 aces and 103 digs. Her serve receive efficiency was second in the conference with 95.47% of her passes being good.
Senior Ashton Roth and junior Taya Hoerner are expected to battle for a starting position on the varsity team, according to Coach Koch.
“Ashton only played in a few varsity matches last season but she suited up for our post season,” Koch said. “She has stepped up this season and has been a dominant setter for the team.
“Taya is a very versatile player,” Koch said. “She played in about every position last year where we needed her. She has experience at setter and outside hitter.”
The fourth senior on the Cowgirl roster is Brynna Ade, who Coach Koch praised for her dedication to the summer strength and conditioning program.
Sophomores Chloe Rock and Tessa Bender were leaders of a talented freshman squad.
“We have a lot of young talent,” Koch said. “Our freshman squad last year went undefeated with a record of 28-0 and our JV squad had a winning record of 24-5. There are some really strong freshmen this year that may see time on the JV and varsity as well.
“There is a lot of talent on our team this year,” the coach added. “The challenge for us coaches will be to figure out what rotations and combinations are going to be the most effective.”
Abilene opens the season at home as the JV and freshman team hosts a triangular meet on Sept. 1 with the varsity taking the court Sept. 3 with the Abilene Quad. Matches are slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the AHS gym.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020 AHS Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 1 JV/9 Abilene Triangular
Sept. 3 V Abilene Quad
Sept. 5 9 at Salina
Sept. 8 V/JV/9 vs. Concordia
Sept. 12 V at SES Tourney
Sept. 19 V at Rossville Tourney
Sept. 19 9 at Rock Creek Tourney
Sept. 21 9 at Chapman Triangular
Sept. 24 V/JV/9 at Chapman
Sept. 29 V/JV/9 at Clay Center
Oct. 1 V/JV at Hays Triangular
Oct. 3 JV Abilene JV Tourney
Oct. 3 9 Abilene 9 Tourney
Oct. 6 V/JV/9 vs. Wamego
Oct. 10 V at Council Grove Tourney
Oct. 10 JV at Marion Tourney
Oct. 12 JV at Sacred Heart Quad
Oct. 13 V/JV/9 at Marysville
Oct. 17 V Abilene Tourney
Oct. 24 V Sub-State TBD
Oct. 30 – 31 V State at Hutchinson
