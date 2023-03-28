The Abilene Cowgirls softball team looks to continue building success by being lead by returning an experienced pitching staff.
After finishing the season 6-15 last year, eleventh year head coach LouAna Taplin hopes her team will take another step up for success.
The Cowgirls return plenty of experienced players, highlighted by starting pitchers in sophomore Brooklyn Haaga, and junior Zoey Debenham. Hagaa returns after finishing with five of the the teams six wins during last year’s season, while Debenham earned the other win.
Offensively, along with Haaga and Debenham, the Cowgirls return experience in seniors Haylee Anguiano and Abby Picking, juniors Hannah Walter and Adin Bruna, along with sophomores Jordan Signer, and new Abilene High School transfer student Tailyn Needham.
Abilene Softball 2023 Schedule
May 15V at Regional – TBD
May 25-26V at State - TBD
