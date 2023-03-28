Abilene Cowgirls softball 2023

Front row from left: Sklya Barajas, Adin Bruna, Haylee Anguiano, Abby Picking, Zoey Debenham, Hannah Walter. Second row: Madison Simenson, Grace Hunter, Emily Westhead, Regan Burt, Tailyn Needham, Brooklyn Haaga, Jordan Signer. Third row: Callie Gantenbein, Miranda Radenberg, Aubrey Watson, Layla Pickerign, Tyler Henry, Kailee Crane, Kaylin Flinn, Lizzie Brooks. Back Row: Riley Goodale (manger), assistant coach Brian Roth, head coach LouAna Taplin, assistant coach Turner Alderson, Kiera Blake (manager). 

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls softball team looks to continue building success by being lead by returning an experienced pitching staff.  

After finishing the season 6-15 last year, eleventh year head coach LouAna Taplin hopes her team will take another step up for success.  

 

