After not displaying much intensity as a team following a two-set loss to NCKL rival Concordia, Abilene senior leader Autumn Fitzgerald spent time talking to each member of the Cowgirl varsity volleyball team pumping them up and encouraging them to come back fighting. And that’s exactly what they did.
Concordia took advantage of a near lifeless Cowgirl squad and won two sets fairly easily 25-14, 25-17. In both sets Abilene got in an early hole down 0-5 to begin the sets. Fitzgerald plays with intensity 24/7 and she got her team inspired to come back and take the second match 25-14, 25-15.
“We talked about the intensity level in the first match not being what we expect,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “Autumn just has great energy on the court. Really she was the only energy we had in the first match. Everyone’s got to get excited. I told the girls after the first match we needed Autumn’s energy times 12. The bench had to get excited. We have to be excited on the court. After she talked to each of them you could see the team come out of it. Everyone got into the match and that helped us win.”
The Cowgirls intensity spurred on by Fitzgerald enlightened the Abilene crowd who had little to cheer about in the opening match. The second match began much the same as the first but the Cowgirls built a fire and came storming back to gain a 15-8 lead in the opening set. From there the tide had turned and Abilene became the aggressor and turned up the heat on the talented Lady Panthers.
With Fitzgerald’s leadership Abilene began passing the ball better from the back row and the front line became a killers row with junior outside hitter Jenna Hayes getting a hot hand along with junior middle blocker Emma Wildman. Senior setter Ashton Roth and junior Taya Hoerner kept feeding the front line with kill shot after kill shot to put the Lady Panthers away.
It wasn’t just the juniors and seniors that got into the act. Abilene is playing two freshmen along the front row during varsity matches and Callie Powell and Claira Dannefer stepped up big for coach Koch and the Cowgirls. Dannefer has game skills of a veteran volleyball player and helped Abilene in the come from behind win on Tuesday night.
“The girls stayed positive and rebounded in the second match,” Koch said. “We were playing well and the difference in matches was we adjusted to what Concordia was doing. The first match we didn’t.
“Claira had a great block along the front tonight as well as her kills and she and Callie stepped up in a big way for us tonight being freshmen. They have such positive energy. Emma started getting shots to fall in the middle and we adjusted right on down the line.”
Junior Libero Joy Clemence took part in the Cowgirl resurgence in match number two with some nifty digs and improved passing to the front line.
The difference in the two matches was as if someone had flipped a switch. Concordia’s senior laden line-up controlled the first from the opening serve but with Fitzgerald’s super intensity the Cowgirls caught fire and earned a split in the opening NCKL dual. Concordia trotted out six seniors during the varsity with four of them starting.
Now Abilene travels to Southeast of Saline on Saturday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the normal multiple team tournament will just be a quad in 2020 with Abilene facing the host school, Hillsboro and Salina South.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
