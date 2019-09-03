The Abilene Cowgirl Volleyball team held their annual pre-season scrimmage Friday evening in the AHS gym. The varsity under the direction of first year head coach Jade Koch scrimmaged against the JV squad for the first 25 minutes. At right, seniors Chesney Sprenkle (9) and Beth Holmes (1) go high above the net in an attempt to block a kill shot by Ashley Deters. Abilene’s varsity opens the season Thursday at home in the Abilene Quad.
