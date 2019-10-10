After winning the North Central Kansas League team titles on Monday, the Abilene Cowgirl tennis team hosted the annual Abilene Invitational Tuesday at the high school courts.
Abilene head coach Megan Berry made one adjustment to her varsity lineup by having senior singles champion Shiann Olberding play doubles with junior Abi Lillard. Lillard and Maddie Beswick claimed the league crown on Monday at number one doubles. Beswick moved into the number one singles rotation on Tuesday.
Coach Berry and assistant coach Diana Wildman had two teams entered Tuesday in the six-team meet. The varsity played as Abilene Orange and the JV team participated as Abilene White. Abilene Orange won the meet with 30 total points followed by Alma Wabaunsee with 23, Clay Center 21, Hillsboro 15, Chapman 14 and Abilene White at 11.
The Cowgirl Orange team took first in two singles and both doubles competition with Beswick taking second at number one singles. Beswick won her opening two matches by an 8-0 score over Hillsboro and Chapman before battling Alma Wabaunsee 6-8 in the crossover matches.
Allie Cross continued her winning ways after the league meet to capture the top medal in two singles. She defeated Hillsboro 8-1, Chapman 8-2 and then bested Clay Center 8-3 for the title.
In doubles, Olberding/Lillard defeated Hillsboro 8-4, Chapman 8-1 and then Clay Center 8-5 in the crossovers. The number two doubles team of Maggie Gillispie and Bella Sims defeated Hillsboro 8-0, Chapman 8-2 and then Alma Wabaunsee 8-2 for the gold medal. Gillispie and Sims were the NCKL number two doubles champions on Monday.
The White Team gained valuable experience in the tournament by playing against the other schools varsity players. In singles Abbey Brooks finished fifth at number one while Reese Longenecker was fifth place at number two. The doubles team of Myah Elliott and Matigan Kobiskie finished sixth and Amara Johnson and Bailey Woody playing at the two’s finished fifth
(0) comments
