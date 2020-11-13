With the conclusion of the state tournaments, conferences and leagues are presenting volleyball awards and All-State teams will also be announced soon.
The Abilene Cowgirls finished the season 9-18 in a year that saw play stopped for a couple of weeks due to COVID concerns. The team was peaking and playing well before the stoppage of play and then had to work at regrouping when back on the floor again.
Led by spirited senior Autumn Fitzgeralds, the Cowgirls came back at the end of the season to play some of their best volleyball in a split over league foe Wamego and they had two strong performances against NCKL champion Clay Center. The Lady Tigers won the matches but they had to fight off a strong push by Abilene. Clay Center went on to win sub-state and finished in the top eight teams in Class 4A.
Earning first team All-NCKL recognition was junior outside hitter Jenna Hayes and Fitzgeralds. Junior Joy Clemence was named to the Honorable Mention squad by the league coaches because of her play at Libero on Abilene’s back line.
“Autumn Fitzgeralds was the heart of our team this season,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “She brought the energy to the court and made big plays for the team when we needed them.”
Fitzgeralds missed three weeks of competition due to being quarantine and even with that her stats put her at the top of the league in kills per set and aces per set. She finished with 23 aces to finish second on the Cowgirls team behind Hayes, who had 24. She ended with 126 kills in 51 sets played. Koch pointed out that that Fitzgeralds serving ace percentage was tops in the league at 12.8%.
“Autumn was our strongest hitter and one of our strongest passers,” Koch said.
Jenna Hayes returns to the All-League team after landing there last season as a sophomore. She led the Cowgirls in kills at 201 and she played in all 28 matches.
“Jenna was one of our strongest hitters, passers and servers this season,” Koch said. “Jenna missed out on playing time due to be quarantined but she still finished fourth in the league in total kills and third in kills per set. She finished second in the league in digs per set.”
Hayes finished with 253 digs, which was fifth in the conference.
“Jenna is very smart and can read the court well,” Koch said. “She earned many of her kills by finding holes on the court and executing the attack.”
Joy Clemence was the Cowgirl Libero this season and she climbed into the Cowgirl record books with her performance on Abilene’s back line.
“Joy averaged 5.3 digs per set and she finished sixth overall in school history for digs per set,” coach Koch said. “We were able to compete with some power house schools because she was on our back row. I was really hoping she would have earned first team as well, but defensive players don’t always get the recognition they deserve.”
Clemence ended with 321 digs for the Cowgirls, which was good enough to finish in the top five in the state in Class 4A in digs per set.
2020 All-NCKL
Volleyball
First Team
Jenna Hayes, 11, Abilene
Autumn Fitzgeralds, 12, Abilene
Brayden Ash, 12, Chapman
Hali Bloomdahl, 11, Clay Center
Clara Edwards, 12, Clay Center
Maddie Craig, 12, Clay Center
Chloe Conway, 12, Concordia
Madison Ronnebaum, 11, Marysville
Paige Donnelly, 11, Wamego
Ryann Alderson, 11, Wamego
Alexis Winter, 12, Wamego
Kenzie Cooper, 12, Wamego
Honorable Mention
Joy Clemence, 11, Abilene
Jacey Schurle, 11, Clay Center
Ashlyn Tiers, 12, Clay Center
Kendall Reynolds, 12, Concordia
Zoe Bechard, 12, Concordia
Eva Peschel, 11, Marysville
