After finishing 6-4 in the North Central Kansas League standings, the league head coaches named four Abilene Cowgirls for league recognition.

League champion Clay Center garnered nine awards while runner-up and 4A State Champion Wamego had eight.

Seniors Autumn Fitzgeralds and Ashston Roth led the Abilene contingent while two talented freshmen began their Cowgirl careers with league recognition.

Fitzgeralds patrolled center field for the Cowgirls in 2019 and again in 2021. After missing early games due to an injury, Fitzgeralds batted .232 on the year and had a .877 fielding average. At the plate she was 13 of 56 with two homers and seven RBI.

Roth made all-league for her play at first base for the Cowgirls. She was one of the leading hitters for Abilene with a .357 average after going 20 of 56 at the dish. She had a .978 fielding average at first. Roth was also a starting pitcher for the Cowgirls for most of the year.

Freshman Hannah Walter joins Fitzgeralds in the leagues outfielders. She batted .322 in her first year in high school after going 19 of 59. She finished with two triples and 11 RBI, which tied her for second on Abilene’s varsity stats just behind junior Taya Hoerner with 12.

Freshman catcher Maddie Murray made the NCKL All-League team as the honorable mention catcher. When not behind the plate, Murray played third base for the Cowgirls. She finished with a .237 average going 14 for 59 and she had eight RBI. Murray had a .797 fielding average for the 2021 season.

Chapman High School had three members of their team named to league honors. Sophomore Emmy Scholz made All-League infielder while junior Jessie Switzer was named All-League outfielder. Senior Chloe Marshall made Honorable Mention outfielder for the Lady Irish.

NCKL All-League

Softball 2021

Pitchers

All-League

Clara Edwards, SR, Clay Center

Emily Dressman, SR, Marysville

Maya Gallagher, SOPH, Wamego

Honorable Mention

Hannah Acres, SOPH, Concordia

Haley Asbury, SR, Wamego

Catchers

All-League

Emma Meyer, SR, Wamego

Dani Carlson, SOPH, Clay Center

Honorable Mention

Maddie Murray, FR, Abilene

Infield

All-League

Macy Roever, SR, Marysville

Delaney Campbell, JR, Wamego

Ashten Pierson, SOPH, Wamego

Ashton Roth, SR, Abilene

Emmy Scholz, SOPH, Chapman

Shelby Siebold, JR, Clay Center

Honorable Mention

Kendall Reynolds, SR, Concordia

Maddie Ronnebaum, JR, Marysville

Torrie Hoobler, SR, Wamego

Alexis Billings, SR, Wamego

Aspyn Girard, SR, Clay Center

Cheyanna Brandhorst, SR, Clay Center

Outfield

All-League

Logan Carly, SR, Wamego

Hannah Walter, FR, Abilene

Autumn Fitzgeralds, SR, Abilene

Jessie Switzer, JR, Chapman

Jacey Schurle, JR, Clay Center

Mackenzie Weller, SOPH, Clay Center

Honorable Mention

Alyssa Pence, SR, Wamego

Chloe Marshall, SR, Chapman

Ella Girton, SR, Clay Center

Utility

All-League

Laney Schaefer, JR, Marysville

Hannah Acree, SOPH, Concordia

Mackenzie Weller, SOPH, Clay Center

