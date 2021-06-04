After finishing 6-4 in the North Central Kansas League standings, the league head coaches named four Abilene Cowgirls for league recognition.
League champion Clay Center garnered nine awards while runner-up and 4A State Champion Wamego had eight.
Seniors Autumn Fitzgeralds and Ashston Roth led the Abilene contingent while two talented freshmen began their Cowgirl careers with league recognition.
Fitzgeralds patrolled center field for the Cowgirls in 2019 and again in 2021. After missing early games due to an injury, Fitzgeralds batted .232 on the year and had a .877 fielding average. At the plate she was 13 of 56 with two homers and seven RBI.
Roth made all-league for her play at first base for the Cowgirls. She was one of the leading hitters for Abilene with a .357 average after going 20 of 56 at the dish. She had a .978 fielding average at first. Roth was also a starting pitcher for the Cowgirls for most of the year.
Freshman Hannah Walter joins Fitzgeralds in the leagues outfielders. She batted .322 in her first year in high school after going 19 of 59. She finished with two triples and 11 RBI, which tied her for second on Abilene’s varsity stats just behind junior Taya Hoerner with 12.
Freshman catcher Maddie Murray made the NCKL All-League team as the honorable mention catcher. When not behind the plate, Murray played third base for the Cowgirls. She finished with a .237 average going 14 for 59 and she had eight RBI. Murray had a .797 fielding average for the 2021 season.
Chapman High School had three members of their team named to league honors. Sophomore Emmy Scholz made All-League infielder while junior Jessie Switzer was named All-League outfielder. Senior Chloe Marshall made Honorable Mention outfielder for the Lady Irish.
NCKL All-League
Softball 2021
Pitchers
All-League
Clara Edwards, SR, Clay Center
Emily Dressman, SR, Marysville
Maya Gallagher, SOPH, Wamego
Honorable Mention
Hannah Acres, SOPH, Concordia
Haley Asbury, SR, Wamego
Catchers
All-League
Emma Meyer, SR, Wamego
Dani Carlson, SOPH, Clay Center
Honorable Mention
Maddie Murray, FR, Abilene
Infield
All-League
Macy Roever, SR, Marysville
Delaney Campbell, JR, Wamego
Ashten Pierson, SOPH, Wamego
Ashton Roth, SR, Abilene
Emmy Scholz, SOPH, Chapman
Shelby Siebold, JR, Clay Center
Honorable Mention
Kendall Reynolds, SR, Concordia
Maddie Ronnebaum, JR, Marysville
Torrie Hoobler, SR, Wamego
Alexis Billings, SR, Wamego
Aspyn Girard, SR, Clay Center
Cheyanna Brandhorst, SR, Clay Center
Outfield
All-League
Logan Carly, SR, Wamego
Hannah Walter, FR, Abilene
Autumn Fitzgeralds, SR, Abilene
Jessie Switzer, JR, Chapman
Jacey Schurle, JR, Clay Center
Mackenzie Weller, SOPH, Clay Center
Honorable Mention
Alyssa Pence, SR, Wamego
Chloe Marshall, SR, Chapman
Ella Girton, SR, Clay Center
Utility
All-League
Laney Schaefer, JR, Marysville
Hannah Acree, SOPH, Concordia
Mackenzie Weller, SOPH, Clay Center
