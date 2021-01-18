The Abilene Cowgirl wrestling team hosted a wrestling tournament Friday evening in the AHS gym. Girls from across the state came to compete.
Abilene’s Lyndsey Buechman earned first place at 170 by winning three matches with pins. Freshmen Emma Wuthnow and Jaycie Mohr also competed for the Cowgirls. Wuthnow was third in the 101B bracket while Mohr placed fourth at 191-235.
Chapman’s Chelsey Armbruster won two matches to take first place at 235. Grace John’s placed fourth at 170 while Grace Mosher was third at 191-235.
Abilene High School Girls Invitational Results for Abilene
Varsity Girls 101B -Emma Wuthnow’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Jordan Martens (McPherson) won by fall over Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 1:12)
• Round 3 - Daisy Herrman (Pratt) won by fall over Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 1:05)
Varsity Girls 170 - Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central HS) (Fall 1:50)
• Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) (Fall 4:49)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Grace Johns (Chapman) (Fall 3:24)
Varsity Girls 191 - 235
Jaycie Mohr’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Payton Scholander (Douglass) won by fall over Jaycie Mohr (Abilene) (Fall 0:27)
• Round 2 - Grace Mosher (Chapman) won by fall over Jaycie Mohr (Abilene) (Fall 2:39)
• Round 3 - Bailey Morales (Salina-Central HS) won by fall over Jaycie Mohr (Abilene) (Fall 0:36)
Abilene High School Girls Invitational Results for Chapman
Varsity Girls 170
Grace Johns’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) won by major decision over Grace Johns (Chapman) (Maj 12-3)
• Round 2 - Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central HS) won by fall over Grace Johns (Chapman) (Fall 1:59)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Grace Johns (Chapman) (Fall 3:24)
Varsity Girls 191 - 235
Grace Mosher’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Bailey Morales (Salina-Central HS) won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) (Fall 4:12)
• Round 2 - Grace Mosher (Chapman) won by fall over Jaycie Mohr (Abilene) (Fall 2:39)
• Round 3 - Payton Scholander (Douglass) won by fall over Grace Mosher (Chapman) (Fall 0:40)
Varsity Girls 235
Chelsey Armbruster’s place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) won by fall over Jenifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell-Saline) (Fall 2:16)
• Round 3 - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) won in sudden victory - 1 over Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central HS) (SV-1 6-4)
