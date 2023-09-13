Cowgirls volleyball team celebrate

The Cowgirls volleyball team celebrate a kill shot against Clay Center earlier this season.

 Reflector-Chronicle file photo

The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team placed sixth at the always-tough Southeast of Saline volleyball tournament on Saturday after going 2-3 on the day.

Four out of the eight teams participating were state qualifiers last year according head coach Jade Koch. Hillsboro was the State Champion in Class 2A and Smoky Valley and Beloit were both Class 3A qualifiers, and Circle finished third in Class 4A.

 

