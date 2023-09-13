The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team placed sixth at the always-tough Southeast of Saline volleyball tournament on Saturday after going 2-3 on the day.
Four out of the eight teams participating were state qualifiers last year according head coach Jade Koch. Hillsboro was the State Champion in Class 2A and Smoky Valley and Beloit were both Class 3A qualifiers, and Circle finished third in Class 4A.
“We came out of the tournament 2-3 for sixth place,” Koch said. “But growth occurred within the team. We were down 12-19 in the first set against Salina South, but the girls battled through the struggles early on and ended up finishing the set with a win.”
“Then, they turned around and beat South 25-15. In the second set against Southeast of Saline, the girls refused to surrender and took the game to a 27-29 finish. There is a lot of fight within the girls and we are working through our weaknesses as a team and are continuing to grow together and improve each week,” Koch said.
Abilene fell to Circle 16-25, 15-25, defeated Salina South 26-24, 25-15 and lost to SES 19-25, 27-29 in Pool Play. In Bracket Play the Cowgirls defeated Concordia 25-17, 25-13 and fell to Hillsboro 18-25, 25-21, 19-25.
Beloit finished first at the tournament and Circle was second place.
Abilene travels to the Rossville Tournament this weekend.
Kambree Bryson: 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks
Claira Dannefer: 4 kills, 2 digs
Callie Powell: 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 1 ace
Sammy Stout: 2 digs, 15 assists
Renatta Heintz: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block
Dannefer: 8 kills, 1 block
Powell: 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist
Stout: 5 digs, 24 assists
Bryson: 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 assists
Dannefer: 7 kills, 2 digs
Powell: 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 ace
Stout: 1 kill, 8 digs, 15 assists
Heintz: 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 11 digs
Makenna Stover: 3 kills, 3 digs
Bryson: 4 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks
Dannefer: 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block
Powell: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace
Stout: 6 digs, 18 assists
Heintz: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 2 digs
Bryson: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs
Dannefer: 10 kills, 3 blocks
Powell: 4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 1 ace
Heintz: 7 kills, 1 block, 13 digs
Adams: 1 Kill, 3 blocks, 1 dig
Stout: 28 assists, 8 digs
McCullough: 5 digs, 1 ace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.