GYPSUM – The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team earned its first wins of the season under first-year head coach Jade Koch at the Southeast of Saline Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Abilene opened with a win over Southeast of Saline 25-15, 25-20 but then dropped the next two matches in pool play to finish third in the pool. The Cowgirls dropped their second match to Circle 23-25, 22-25 and then lost to Hillsboro in three sets 14-25, 25-20, 22-25.
With the two losses in pool play, Abilene moved to the loser’s bracket where it met up with Salina South.
“In the first game against Salina South, we looked the best we have looked all season,” Koch said. “Just couldn’t carry it over into games two and three.”
South defeated Abilene 16-25, 27-25, 25-22.
“We didn’t have any urgency and we stopped communicating,” Koch said.
Abilene moved to the seventh place game and met up with Southeast of Saline again. Abilene captured the match 25-9, 25-14.
“We got better throughout the day,” Koch said. “We played the whole day without our DS, sophomore Joy Clemence. The girls did a good job adjusting, it just took too long to figure out.”
Koch said the teams’ hitters continued to improve throughout the day and she specifically mentioned senior Makenna McGivney continued to dig nails on the back row and made so many big plays. Koch also said senior captain Beth Holmes did a great job getting to every second contact and provided many opportunities for the Cowgirl hitters.
Unofficial combined stats for Abilene – Autumn Fitzgerald had eight aces; 29 kills and two blocks; Beth Holmes had three aces, eight kills and five blocks; Ashley Deters had one kill; Chesney Sprinkle finished with four Aces, 22 kills and 10 blocks; Emma Wildman had 20 kills and six blocks; Jenna Hayes had five Aces, 32 kills and two blocks; Makenna McGivney had six Aces; and Reagan Ditto ended with 20 kills and two blocks.
Pool Play
Abilene defeats SES 25-15, 25-20
Hillsboro defeats Circle 25-22, 25-21
Concordia defeats Salina South 21-25, 25-16, 26-24
Beloit defeats Smoky Valley 20-25, 25-20, 26-24
Hillsboro defeats SES 25-22, 25-21
Circle defeats Abilene 25-23, 25-22
Smoky Valley defeats Concordia 25-22, 22-25, 25-16
Beloit defeats Salina South 25-11, 31-29
Circle defeats SES 25-8, 25-15
Hillsboro defeats Abilene 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Beloit defeats Concordia 25-18, 25-22
Smoky Valley defeats Salina South 25-15, 25-13
Semi-Finals
Beloit defeats Circle 27-25, 25-23
Smoky Valley defeats Hillsboro 25-14, 25-14
Salina South defeats Abilene 16-25, 27-25, 25-22
Concordia defeats SES 25-16, 25-16
7th Place
Abilene defeats SES 25-9, 25-14
5th Place
Salina South defeats Concordia 25-23, 23-25, 27-25
3rd Place
Circle defeats Hillsboro 25-20, 26-24
Championship
Beloit defeats Smoky Valley 25-15, 25-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.