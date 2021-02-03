The Abilene Cowgirl basketball team earned a confidence-building win at home Tuesday night 36-33 over Minneapolis. Coming off Friday’s 68-21 lopsided loss to Thomas Moore Prep, Tuesday’s win lifted the Cowgirls spirit.
Minneapolis came into the contest winning five of their last six games as they prepared to face Abilene. The Cowgirls have suffered through two lopsided losses after defeating Wichita West to conclude the SIT in Salina.
‘We needed a win to help our belief system,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “The girls never quit regardless of what the score was. We battled all night. It was really encouraging to see that we could actually hold a small lead and come out with a win.”
Abilene took an early lead in the first quarter when senior Abi Lillard knocked down a pair of free throws followed by a trey from junior Jenna Hayes. Junior guard Joy Clemence sank a mid jumper with less than 25 seconds on the clock to give the Cowgirls a 7-4 lead going to the second period. The Lady Lions worked for a brief 11-9 lead in the second quarter before Clemence hit a long-range corner shot for a 12-11 Cowgirl lead. Abilene would not trail the rest of the contest.
“Our defense played well tonight,” coach Liby said. “We changed from zone to man a couple of times and then found a zone we were more comfortable using and switched to that and I think that kept them from scoring inside. That’s what they like to do. Give them credit, they are a good ball team and they made it really interesting at the end.”
The Cowgirls took a four-point lead to break and senior Allison Liby opened the third quarter with a bucket for a 17-11 advantage. Minneapolis pulled within two midway through the quarter before Lillard worked a basket underneath and then senior Reagan Ditto went to work. Ditto stole the ball near mid-court and out raced the Lady Lions to the basket. It was the first of four steals for the Cowgirl senior. Ditto’s layup pushed the Cowgirl lead to six at 21-15. The Lady lions crept back before freshman Claira Dannefer banked in a bucket to send the Cowgirls to the fourth up 23-19.
“Reagan (Ditto) had a really good game tonight,” coach Liby said. “We missed her Friday night in Hays but she got her legs underneath of her in the second half and she probably turned the game around for us with those steals and baskets.”
The fourth quarter went back and forth between the two teams after Ditto had back-to-back steals turned into scores that pushed the Cowgirl lead to 27-19. Abilene junior Grace Randles came off the bench for a fourth quarter basket and a 31-24 Abilene lead.
Things would get really tight in the closing minutes as Minneapolis began making threes and they started hitting free throws in the fourth. Liby added a Cowgirl basket and freshman guard Sammy Stout put in a driving layup but missed on the and one shot. Stout’s basket gave Abilene a 35-29 lead. Minneapolis then hit a basket and two free throws to pull with two at 35-33.
Stout was fouled with 33 seconds on the clock and sank the first of a one plus one attempt from the line. After missing the second attempt, the Cowgirls had a three-point lead at 36-33. The Cowgirls got a turnover and Minneapolis fouled Stout to send her to the line. Her shot rimmed off and with less than eight seconds remaining Minneapolis could not get a shot attempt off before the final buzzer.
Lillard led the Cowgirls in scoring with eight points while Liby had seven, Ditto six and Clemence finished with five. Minneapolis junior Cameron Cleveland led the Lady Lions with a game high 16 points.
Abilene improves to 3-9 on the year and will host Marysville Friday night.
“They are a tough ball club and they are good,” coach Liby said. “We are actually looking forward to it.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 36, Minneapolis 33
Minneapolis 4 7 8 14 – 33
Abilene 7 8 8 13 – 36
Minneapolis – Cossarrt 4, Cleveland 16, Forte 6, Thrush 1, Shupe 6. Totals: 8 (3) 8-14 33.
Abilene (3-9) – Ditto 6, Lillard 8, Hayes 3, Randles 2, Liby 7, Stout 3, Dannefer 2, Clemence 5. Totals: 12 (3) 3-8 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.