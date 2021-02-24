CHAPMAN – The Abilene Cowgirls bounced back after a 52-19 thumping by the Lady Tigers of Clay Center to get a much-needed 38-20 victory over the Lady Irish of Chapman Tuesday night on the road.
With the win, the Cowgirls (4-13) complete the season sweep of the Irish (1-15).
Chapman took a one-point lead after the first period following a buzzer beating three from freshman Elyssa Frieze 7-6. Abilene senior Abi Lillard scored three times for the Cowgirls in the opening period, as she was able to work inside with the basketball.
“We came out tentative, which I kind of expected,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “We wanted to stay within our game. I thought the second half was much better, especially in the third quarter. We challenged them to come out of halftime with a little more intensity and we did.”
Neither squad could get the ball to fall in the beginning of the second quarter before Abilene senior Reagan Ditto hit a jumper at the 2:55 mark to give the Cowgirls an 8-7 lead. Lillard drove to the rim for two more baskets and the Abilene defense held the Lady Irish off the second quarter scoreboard to take a 12-7 advantage to the break.
The second half belonged to the Cowgirls as junior Jenna Hayes found her three-point shot range twice and freshman Claira Dannefer came off the bench in a big way to connect on two three-point plays in the third quarter alone. Freshman Callie Powell scored her first varsity points of her career in Abilene’s 16-point third quarter. The Irish got field goals from Maya Kirkpatrick and Shannon Anderson during the third period.
“Claira had a really good second half,” coach Liby said. “She’s going to be a force for us in our future. Callie Powell and Grace Randles came in and gave us good minutes. That’s what we need. It was good to see those kids produce for us.”
In the Cowgirl fourth quarter, Lillard was active again under the basket with a pair of buckets and Dannefer had another and Allison Liby hit a mid-range jumper with less than five seconds to play.
Chapman sophomores Sophia Cavanaugh and Kirkpatrick scored early in the quarter for the Irish as Kirkpatrick led the Lady Irish with 11 points. Junior Marie Meuli finished off Chapman’s scoring late in the period.
Lillard led all scorers with 12 points while Dannefer finished with a career high 10 and Hayes had eight.
Abilene improves to 4-13 and will host Concordia (8-10) Thursday night to close out the regular season. The Lady Panthers beat the Cowgirls 43-36 in overtime earlier in the season. The pair will likely face each other again in the first round of sub-state.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 38,
Chapman 20
Abilene 6 6 16 10 – 38
Chapman 7 0 4 9 - 20
Abilene (4-13) – Ditto 2, Lillard 12, Hayes 8, Randles 2, Liby 2, Dannefer 10, Powell 2. Totals: 14 (2) 4-8 38.
Chapman (1-15) – Kirkpatrck 11, Cavanaugh 2, Frieze 3, Anderson 2, Meuli 2. Totals: 6 (1) 5-6 20.
