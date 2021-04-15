MARYSVILLE – The bats were blistering the ball as Abilene put together an offensive attack that enabled them get a double-header sweep at Marysville Tuesday evening.
The Cowgirls blasted 12 hits including three doubles to go along with Brynna Ade’s complete game win on the circle to notch their first win of the season 17-8 on the Maryville diamond.
Abilene took the lead in the second inning and never looked back as they scored four runs in the second and added a single run in the third before pushing across three in the top of the fourth. The Cowgirls slammed home nine runs in their final two at bats to blow the game open.
Ashton Roth, Jenna Hayes and Emma Wildman all had RBI doubles in the opener. Roth was two for three at the plate and she scored four times after walking twice. Junior Taya Hoerner was two for five with a pair of RBI and freshman Madeline Murray drove in four runs with two hits in Abilene’s win. Wildman had three RBI’s in the game and Autumn Fitzgeralds, Hannah Walter, Haylee Anguiano and Ade all had hits during the Abilene attack.
Ade allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings and she struck out three. Marysville did get a pair of home runs in the contest but had nine defensive errors that helped Abilene’s cause.
In the nightcap, the Abilene bats were still ringing as they scored 12 runs on eight hits to win 12-3 to complete the sweep. With the game tied at 2-2 after three, Abilene busted out for nine runs in the fourth to blow past the Lady Bulldogs. Hayes, Roth and Murray each had two hits with Hayes driving in two with a ringing fourth inning double. Hoerner had three RBI including a bases loaded walk. Wildman and Abby Picking also had hits for the Cowgirls and Picking drove in two.
Roth was on the bump for the Cowgirls and she got the seven inning win by allowing two earned runs on eight hits. She walked three and struck out eight.
Abilene improves to 2-6 and will host Riley County today in a contest that was originally scheduled for Friday.
The Junior Varsity got two big wins at Marysville too. Abilene took the first game 18-9 and then held on in a slugfest for a 21-19 victory.
Picking had a big day going four for four with two RBI and three runs scored. Adin Bruna and Chesney Fink slapped three hits apiece in the win. Callie Powell, Zoey Debenham, Alyssa Farr and Grace Hylton all had two hits for Abilene.
Picking was in the circle and got the complete game win allowing six earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings. She walked three and struck out nine.
The Cowgirls rallied late to win game two 21-19 as they scored five runs in the fifth to retake the lead. Anguiano and Powell led the offense with three hits each. Anguiano had a pair of RBI doubles. Adin Bruna, Farr and Debenham had two hits each while Mary Rahe, Fink and Hylton also had hits.
Anguiano pitched one and one-third innings of relief for Debenham to get the win. She allowed one run on one hit and struck out three. Debenham worked three and two thirds allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out seven.
