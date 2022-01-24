The Abilene Cowgirls Finished the Salina Invitational Tournament 1-2 and in sixth place. The Cowgirls lost their opening round game against Salina Central 67-34, won their consolation game against Wichita West 54-31, and lost the 5th/ 6th place game against Salina South 46-27
Abilene 34 Salina Central 67
The Abilene Cowgirls fell in the opening round of the SIT on Thursday to Salina Central 67-34. The lady Mustangs now 9-0 on the season, wasted no time controlling the game, and opened with both pressure defense, and hot shooting in the first half. Salina Central took the lead 21-8 after one quarter and had a 27 point lead of 45-18 at halftime.
The second half seen much of the same, as the Cowgirls were limited to only 18 total points in the second half. A continuous running clock in the fourth quarter would then lead to the final score of 67- 34. Led by Salina Central’s Aubrie Kierscht 23 points, and seven 3 pointers in the game, the Lady Mustangs shot 48 percent from 3 point range, making 11 total on the night.
The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Jenna Hayes with 8 points, and Claira Dannefer with 7 points.
1-20-22
Central 21 45 61 67
Cowgirls 8 18 28 34
Abilene scoring: Jenna Hayes 8, Claira Dannefer 7, Joy Clemence 5, Grace Randles 4, Sammy Stout 4, Alice Bathurst 4, Lexi Barnes 2
Central scoring: Aubrie Kierscht 23, Chaliscia Samilton 10, Mykayla Cunningham 8, Landry Stewart 7, Callan Hall 7, Tyler Vidricksen 6, Kendyl Gary 2, Azbey Peckham 2, Hampton Williams 2
Abilene 54- Wichita West 31
The Abilene Cowgirls defeated Wichita West in the consolation bracket Friday evening 54-31. The Cowgirls played their most complete game of the season, led by a career high 21 points from Sophomore Claira Dannefer. Dannefer would also record her second Double Double of the season collecting 15 rebounds in the game. The Cowgirls would jump out to a 13-10 first quarter lead, and finish the half leading by twenty points 36-16.
Abilene continued to play aggressively in the second half, which would help limit Wichita West to shooting just 18 percent in the game, and force them into 21 turnovers. Leading 47-21 after three quarters, the Cowgirls would hold on for the 54-31 win. Nine Abilene players would score in the game , led by Dannefer’s 21, and Jenna Hayes scoring 12
Cowgirls 13 36 47 54
Wichita West : 10 16 24 31
Abilene scoring Claira Dannefer 21 P.O.G., Jenna Hayes 12, Joy Clemence 6, Sammy Stout 5, Alice Bathurst 2, Grace Randles 2, Callie Powell 2, Lexi Barnes 2, Renatta Heintz 2
Abilene 27 Salina South 46
The Abilene Cowgirls fell in the 5th place game on Saturday to Salina South 46-27. The Cowgirls struggled getting going in the game, and would not score their first points in the game until the 4:38 mark if the second quarter. Trailing 13-0 after one quarter, and 30-9 at halftime, Abilene would play much better in the second half, however the deficit would be too great to overcome. Jenna Hayes would lead Abilene and score 8 of her team high 11 points in the second half. Salina South would then hold on for a 46-27 final.
1-22-22
Fifth place game
Cowgirls 0 9 21 27
South 13 30 43 46
Abilene scoring Jenna Hayes 11 P.O.G., Grace Randles 6, Claira Dannefer 5, Renatta Heintz 2
South scoring: Elena Herbel 11, Lauren Harris 9, Kalysa Hamel 8, Sydney Peterson 5, Kylie Arnold 5, Giselle Nash 3, Sydney Anderes 3, Montana Packett 2
