Cowgirls finish second in home tournament

The Abilene Cowgirls Varsity Volleyball team hosted their annual tournament last Saturday and ended up finishing 2nd overall against a strong group of teams. Abilene finished 2nd in their pool behind the #1 Ranked team in 3A in Smoky Valley. Along with the top ranking in 3A, the Lady Vikings are also the #14 ranked team in the state out of all classifications
With the 2nd place finish, in their pool, the Cowgirls were matched up in the semi-final against 1st place Rossville who won the other pool. Abilene would defeat them 26-24 / 25-22 settings up a rematch against Smoky Valley in the Championship match.
Abilene would open with a first game win , however the Lady Vikings would regroup and win the match 25-20, 11-25, and 19-25
Comments and quotes from Head Coach Jade Koch:
The girls played aggressively today and I was very pleased with their efforts. Our four seniors left everything out on the floor tonight. Joy continued to be an asset on the back row, Taya fed the ball to the attackers, and Emma and Jenna both shined through out the day and got huge kills at critical times. In the first set against Smoky Valley, Emma had 7 kills out of 9 attacks. Emma would go on to have 10 kills for that match and 4 aces.
Our passing and outside attacks are what helped us the most with our win against Rossville in the semis. Jenna Hayes had 16 kills against Rossville in the semi-finals. Callie Powell had 10 kills and 2 aces in the match.
In the Ellsworth match, Jenna had 12 aces and 2 kills. Emma had 6 kills, 1 block, and 1 ace. Against Buhler Callie and Emma both had 5 kills and Jenna had 6.
We are now done with our regular season matches, and finished 23-13. Right now we are sitting in the 7th spot for substate. Depending on how matches go for the 2nd and 3rd seeds, we will either be going to Towanda Circle or McPherson next Saturday.
Abilene Results
Pool Play Scores:
Ellsworth: 25-13 and 25-9
Buhler: 25-10 and 25-19
Smoky Valley: 20-25 and 23-25
Semi-finals:
Rossville: 26-24 and 25-22
Championship:
25-20, 11-25, and 19-25
Teams Competing: Abilene, Smoky Valley, Ellsworth, Buhler, Rossville, Royal Valley, Salina Central, Topeka High
