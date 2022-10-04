The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled on the road last Thursday evening and finished 1-3 on the evening. The Cowgirls lone win on the evening was against the host school Hays High. Although close, Abilene dropped their other two matches against both Norton and Salina South.
Head Coach Jade Koch commented: “ We finally found a rotation that I was happy with when we played our matches with Wamego, and I get a text this morning saying Kambree Bryson is sick and isn’t going to make it tonight. So, I had to change the line-up up again. I moved Renatta Heintz to the middle. She did a great job getting of blocking and defending the net. Tessa Bender was once again all over the court and had many great saves that allowed us to have more opportunities for a kill. Renatta, Sammy Stout, Claira Dannefer, Callie Powell, and Brooklyn Haaga all contributed on the evening for the Cowgirls .
