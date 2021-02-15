WAMEGO – It was another hard fought battle for the Abilene Cowgirls but they couldn’t keep pace with the Wamego Red Raiders Friday in a 45-31 loss at Wamego.
The Lady Raiders are long and athletic and they have the ability to sub a fresh five every three or four minutes without losing a beat.
Abilene led 5-3 after a very low scoring first quarter. Freshman Sammy Stout kept the Cowgirls even early in the second period when she swished a three-pointer for an 8-8 tie. But then the Lady Raiders went off on an 11-2 run. That gave Wamego a 19-10 advantage with less than two minutes in the first half.
“We had the lead and then had some bad possessions offensively,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “Gave them the lead basically is what we did. They have a big rotation off the bench and they play all 12 girls regularly. We are not quite there yet. They are very athletic and very skilled. Got to give them credit.”
Abilene seniors Allison Liby and Abi Lillard opened the Cowgirl second half with a 5-1 run to draw with three at 17-20 before Wamego win off on another 9-0 run of their own to lead 29-17. Liby hit a three with 12.9 seconds left in the period but Wamego answered with a buzzer beating one of their own.
Down 11 heading to the fourth, the Cowgirls saw Wamego score back-to-back buckets before Lillard could get things going. She hit a three followed by a jumper under the basket on the next possession but the Cowgirls were down 12 at 37-25.
Abilene junior Jenna Hayes popped in a pair of free throws and Lillard added a basket and a pair of free shots to close out the Cowgirl scoring.
Lillard had a game high 12 points to lead Abilene with Hayes, Liby and Stout having five each. Wamego’s Ryann Alderson led the Lady Raiders win 10 points and Trista Hoobler put in nine. Seven other Raiders had points for Wamego.
The Cowgirls are 3-11 on the season and are scheduled to play Hays Tuesday night in Abilene.
Scoring Summary:
Wamego 45, Abilene 31
Abilene 5 7 8 11 – 31
Wamego 3 16 12 14 – 45
Abilene (3-11) – Lillard 12, Hayes 5, Liby 5, Stout 5, Dannefer 2, Clemence 2. Totals: 7 (4) 6-9 31.
Wamego – Billings 2, Donnelly 6, Toree Hoobler 5, Denny 3, Pierson 6, Williams 2, Alderson 10, Kuecker 2, Trista Hoobler 9. Totals: 12 (5) 6-10 45
