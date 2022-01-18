The Clay Center Lady Tigers defense shut down the Abilene Cowgirl offense on Friday night and came away with an NCKL win 42-20. The Lady Tigers limited the Cowgirls to just 22 percent shooting and 30 offensive turnovers on the night.
Joy Clemence opened the scoring that night, hitting a three pointer just 10 seconds into the game, and Claira Dannefer was fouled and converted on a free throw, giving the Cowgirls a 4-1 lead at 7:07 mark in the first.
From that point on, the Clay Center defense would clamp down on Abilene’s offense and not allow another basket until Dannefer would score a basket late in the third quarter. In the meantime during that stretch, the Lady Tigers would score 26 straight points and lead at the end of three quarters 29-6.
The Cowgirls would out score Clay Center in the fourth quarter 14-13, with Jenna Hayes scoring all seven of her points in the final quarter, for the 42-20 final. Clay Center was led in scoring by Senior Shelby Siebold with 16 points. The Lady Tigers are now 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the NCKL.
Abilene is now 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the NCKL. The Cowgirls play next Thursday in the SIT Tournament against Salina Central at 6:00 p.m. at Salina Central High School
