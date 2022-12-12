Adin Bruna backs Orioles

Abilene’s Adin Bruna backs her defender down in route to scoring a basket. Bruna scored all six of her points in the final quarter giving the Cowgirls key minutes in the game. 

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road to Augusta last Friday evening and fell to the lady Orioles 38-25.  In a game in which Abilene struggled making baskets, the Augusta girls converted a majority of their points on second chance rebounds and possessions.  Missing game action for Abilene was their leading scorer and rebounder Claira Dannefer.  Without Dannefers presence inside the lady Orioles took advantage of opportunities.  

The Cowgirls jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after a made free throw and a jump shot by Senior Amara Johnson.   The made basket by Johnson, unfortunately ended up being the only shot that they would make in the opening quarter, as the rest of their points were converted at the free throw line. 

 

