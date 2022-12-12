The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road to Augusta last Friday evening and fell to the lady Orioles 38-25. In a game in which Abilene struggled making baskets, the Augusta girls converted a majority of their points on second chance rebounds and possessions. Missing game action for Abilene was their leading scorer and rebounder Claira Dannefer. Without Dannefers presence inside the lady Orioles took advantage of opportunities.
The Cowgirls jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after a made free throw and a jump shot by Senior Amara Johnson. The made basket by Johnson, unfortunately ended up being the only shot that they would make in the opening quarter, as the rest of their points were converted at the free throw line.
Down 15-6 entering the second quarter, Abilene’s next points would once again be earned at the free throw line by both Hannah Walter, and Sammy Stout. Augusta would extend their lead, up to 20-9 before the Cowgirls Renatta Heintz would score their only basket from the field in the second quarter. Free throws by both teams would finish out the scoring in the half for an Augusta lead of 22-12
Both teams continued to struggle offensively in the third quarter, as neither team scored in double digits. All five off the Cowgirls points in the quarter we’re scored by Stout who, made a three pointer and a driving basket.
Trailing 17-29 entering the final quarter, the Abilene deficit increased to as many as fourteen points. The Cowgirls Adin Bruna would account for six points with aggressive play attacking the basket, while Walter would add the final basket of the game for the 38-25 final.
“ Obviously not having Claira play was a huge blow to our team. However, we had several ladies step up and give us some really good minutes said head coach Shawn Herrman. I’m proud of how hard we are playing on the defensive end, we just have to find a way to put the ball in the bucket. This group continues to get better each night but there are still things we have to improve on”.
The Cowgirls were led in scoring on the evening by Sammy Stout with seven points.
Abilene now 0-3 on the season will travel on the road next Tuesday to play against South East of Saline.
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 6 12 17 25 (0-3)
𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 13 22 29 38 (2-0)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Sammy Stout 7, POG Adin Bruna 6, POG Hannah Walter 5, Amara Johnson 4, Renatta Heintz 3
Abilene’s Adin Bruna backs her defender down in route to scoring a basket. Bruna scored all six of her points in the final quarter giving the Cowgirls key minutes in the game. Photo by Brad Anderson.
