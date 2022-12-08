The Abilene Cowgirls fell in their home opener to Rock Creek Lady Mustangs on Tuesday evening 52-29.
The Cowgirls aggressive defensive play kept them close in the first half. Pressure defense helped create turnovers and contested shots that led to just a four point deficit at halftime 25-21
Abilene would trail after the first quarter 10-9, as juniors Sammy Stout, Claira Dannefer, and Eden Bathurst would all account for the scoring.
Rock Creek would open the second quarter with the first six points causing coach Shawn Herrman to call a timeout at the 6:48 mark. From that point, the Cowgirls would go on a 12-4 scoring run that would tie the game at 21-21 with two minutes remaining in the half.
Renatta Heintz, and Stout would both make three point shots, along with a pair of baskets by Dannefer, and a basket by senior Amara Johnson. The Lady Mustangs would then regroup and close out the half with consecutive baskets for the 25-21 lead.
The second half would unfortunately then be a different story. In the third quarter Abilene would score only three points, being out scored 12-3 with only Dannefer scoring a single basket, and Blair Adams adding a single free throw.
The Cowgirls would seemingly wear down, and then add only five more points in the final quarter to finish the scoring on the night for the 52-29 final. Visible improvement was seen on the young teams output during the game, as you could see things starting to come together.
“We were much more physical and aggressive on defense tonight. “ said coach Herrman. “I am extremely proud of our girls and how they played. They fought hard until the end. In order to give ourselves a chance, we have to stop turning the ball over so much. The pieces are starting to come together with this group. We will get back to work and prepare for Augusta”.
Abilene was led in scoring by Dannefer with 14 points in the game. In all seven different players scored for the Cowgirls
Abilene will next be on the road this coming Friday at Augusta.
Abilene varsity scoring: Dannefer 14, Stout 6, Heintz 3, Johnson 2, Bathurst 2, Adams 1, Debenham 1.
Rock Creek scoring: McFall 9, Matzke 5, Klingenberg11, Ebert 8, Plummer 5, Conrow 12, Rottinghaus2
Abilene scoring: Bruna 7, Signer 3, Debenham 6, Walter 5, Miller 2, Brooks 2
Abilene scoring: Stover 8, Miller 7, Brooks 12, Crane 7, Coyle 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.