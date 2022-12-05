The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team opened the season on the road, and fell to the Smoky Valley lady Vikings 73-39.  

Abilene was led in the game by  Claira Dannefer who scored a new career high 25 points.  In the first quarter, the Junior post player scored the Cowgirls first basket of the season at the 5:45 mark for 3-2 score.  Smoky Valley would add the next ten points opening up a double digit for a 13-2 score.  Abilene’s Blair Adams would end the drought with a basket, and Dannefer would score back to back , before the Lady Vikings would end the quarter on another seven point run for a 25-8 first quarter lead.  

 

