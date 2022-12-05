The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team opened the season on the road, and fell to the Smoky Valley lady Vikings 73-39.
Abilene was led in the game by Claira Dannefer who scored a new career high 25 points. In the first quarter, the Junior post player scored the Cowgirls first basket of the season at the 5:45 mark for 3-2 score. Smoky Valley would add the next ten points opening up a double digit for a 13-2 score. Abilene’s Blair Adams would end the drought with a basket, and Dannefer would score back to back , before the Lady Vikings would end the quarter on another seven point run for a 25-8 first quarter lead.
The Cowgirls would open the second quarter with four straight points, by both Sammy Stout and Dannefer for a 25-13 score. Smoky Valley would then use another 12-3 run to gain some separation. A pair of back to back Dannefer baskets would then temporarily slow momentum, before the Lady Vikings would end the half on a 16-3 run for a twenty point lead of 53-23.
The Cowgirls offense would struggle scoring in the second half, as turnovers would be an issue. Smoky Valley would increase their lead in the quarter to 37 points at 69-32. Three players would score in the quarter for Abilene in Dannefer, Stout, and Adin Bruna.
A running clock in the fourth quarter would speed up the conclusion of the game , as both teams would score only single digits. Dannefer would add her final two baskets of the evening, while Eden Bathurst would add her first basket for a 73-39 final score.
“ For our first outing, our girls played extremely hard” said head coach Shawn Herrman . “ Smoky Valley is an extremely good team and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the state tournament at the end of the year. We have to value the basketball better as we ended up with 26 turnovers on the night. Once our girls got settled in after the first quarter, it was a whole different ball game for us. We were able to start getting the ball to Claira and she was fabulous for us. I’m extremely proud of how they never gave up, continued to fight until the end, and the score was not indicative of their efforts.”
Four players for Smoky Valley led by Adrian Hazelwood’s 25 points , would score in double digits while another added 9 points, helping lead them with a balanced scoring attack.
The Cowgirls will next host Rock Creek on Tuesday evening for their home opener.
Smoky Valley: 25 53 69 73
