After playing three matches in the morning pod and finishing 2-1, the Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team went up against three ranked teams in the afternoon pod Saturday in Abilene.
The Cowgirls defeated Ellsworth and Topeka High in two sets early in the day before dropping a hard fought three set battle against morning pod champion Salina Central. Abilene dropped the opening set against Central by a 25-23 score and they battled back to win the second set by the same score. The Lady Mustangs took the third set 25-21 to claim the first place medals in the morning.
The Cowgirls filled in the afternoon pod because of a cancellation and after a short break from the morning competition stepped up to play two top-10 ranked Class 3A teams in Smoky Valley and Rossville and then ended the day with a match against Class 4A’s fifth ranked Buhler.
“It was definitely a disadvantage to play in both pods of the tournament today,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “But it was really good for these girls to play teams of this caliber this afternoon. I’m glad we did it. I feel like as a team we got better throughout the day. I know we went 0-3 in the afternoon but I’m really happy with their play. Each match there was one set that I would like to do away with but this afternoon they were all three really good teams.”
In the afternoon opener, the Cowgirls jumped out to an early lead on the fourth ranked Lady Vikings. Abilene was able to capitalize on that lead with intensity and confidence to take the first set 25-19. The second set belonged to the Vikings as they won 25-12. The Cowgirls got a late rally in the third set after being down 21-9 to pull within 24-21 and force a time out by the Vikings only to lose on the next ball.
“Smoky valley is a really good team,” Koch said. “We knew they were going to get aces and going to get kills. Our serve receive was off but that was also the strongest serving we have seen all season too.”
In the second match of the afternoon, sixth ranked Rossville broke out for an early advantage at 12-4 before the Cowgirls came back for a 16-16 tie to make the second set interesting before the Dawgs won 25-22.
“We came out dead in the first set against Rossville,” Koch said. “There was no energy. It looked like we didn’t even want to be on the court. Autumn (Fitzgeralds) got three kills in a row to give us energy in the second set and that was huge.”
In the last match of the day, the Cowgirls led 8-1 over the sixth ranked Crusaders causing their coach to call a time out for an animated challenge of her team. The challenge worked as Buhler fought back to an 18-18 tie before edging the Cowgirls 25-20. The second set saw fatigue set in for the Cowgirls after playing six games in the afternoon alone. Buhler went on to win the match 25-10 and to take the afternoon pod unbeaten.
“If we could have played with same excitement and energy we had in the first set against Smoky Valley and the second set against Rossville we should have done better,” Koch said. “We played so well against Buhler in that first set but just couldn’t finish it off.”
The Cowgirls (8-12) will now have rescheduled matches against Clay Center Monday at Clay Center and will then host Wamego Tuesday evening before preparing for sub-state on Saturday at Clay Center.
“Our record is not an indication of how good our girls can play,” Koch said. “People look at our record and maybe write us off or don’t think we are very good at all. I think our girls do a great job of showing up and showing that it is not going to be an easy match.”
