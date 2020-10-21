The Abilene Cowgirls closed out the regular season with a split with NCKL foe Wamego Tuesday night in the AHS gym.
The Cowgirls completed a grueling weekend stretch that saw them play 10 matches from Saturday through Tuesday as they capped the season with a 9 – 17 record in the crazy COVID year of 2020. Tuesday evening, Abilene sent out their four seniors with senior recognition between the two matches of a double dual against Wamego. The Cowgirls won the opening match 26-24, 17-25, 25-21 with the Lady Raiders coming back in match two 27-25, 25-18 to earn the split.
Abilene’s Brynna Ade, Reagan Ditto, Autumn Fitzgeralds and Ashton Roth played their final regular season matches on the home court as the Cowgirls now prepare for Class 4A Sub-State on Saturday in Clay Center. Official brackets will be released sometime Wednesday by the Kansas State High School Activities Association but it is believed that the Cowgirls with get the three seed and will be matched against the probable two-seed Concordia Lady Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Clay Center should draw the overall number one seed and should play the Chapman Lady Irish in the opening match of the bracket. Clay Center claimed the NCKL title Monday night with a pair of wins over the Cowgirls.
Last night against Wamego, the two teams battled back and forth throughout both matches as the first set had five lead changes with the Cowgirls getting a late rally to upend Wamego 26-24. Wamego had a 24-23 advantage before the Cowgirls earned a tie at 24-24 and then got two kills shots from Jenna Hayes and then Ditto to put away the Lady Raiders.
Wamego took an early lead in the second set with timely kill shots and taking advantage of Cowgirl miscues to break out 9-2 and then never trailed on the way to a 25-17 win to tie the match.
Hayes put the Cowgirls up 14-13 with a power slam that was quickly followed by a shot at center net by Emma Wildman and Abilene had a 17-15 lead. Wamego came fighting back as the team again took advantage of help from the Cowgirls to grab an 18-17 advantage. Hayes had back-to-back kill shots that tied the set at 21-21 with the momentum in Abilene’s favor.
Fitzgeralds scored a key ace from the serve line followed by a Ditto kill shot and then two net errors by the Raiders gave the Cowgirls the set and match.
“I feel like our defense played pretty well tonight,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “Our blocking improved during the matches so that is a positive. We just couldn’t finish again tonight. We struggled with the lead and just couldn’t put them away especially in the second match.”
In the second match, Abilene and Wamego went back and forth until some great plays by the Cowgirls and a soft kill shot from Ditto gave Abilene a 19-16 lead. Wamego started working its way back into the set before Wildman gave the Cowgirls a 23-18 that forced a Raiders timeout to talk with their coach.
Whatever Wamego head coach Cathy Foote said to them fired them up and back came the Lady Raiders. Abilene was two-points away from a win of the opening set only to see sloppy play and mistakes creep back into the final points of the match and Wamego junior outside hitter Paige Donnelly tied the set at 24-24 with a ringing shot against Abilene.
The Cowgirls got the advantage point to go up one at 25-24 only to see two power shot from Donnelly give the set to Wamego 27-25.
“That’s the story of our lives right now,” Koch said. “We gave away points. We gave away points in the first match too, but in this match we struggled to get a side out and then control the serve and we couldn’t get the serve in. Sometimes couldn’t get it over the net. That can’t happen if we expect to win. Our hitters were struggling at the same time trying to find a hole for a shot and then struggled to hit by our servers. You can’t win a game if you can’t serve. It was really frustrating in the second match.”
The disappointment and frustration from that loss set in the Cowgirls mind set and affected their play in the second set. After taking a 2-0 lead off a Hayes shot the Cowgirls watched the Lady Raiders rip off 11 straight points before Wildman was able to power a point to stop the Raider momentum. Unforced errors including problems serving the ball plagued the Cowgirls in the later stages of the second set and Wamego took the second game 25-17 to win the match and earn the split.
The Cowgirls will now prepare for the Class 4A sub-state on Saturday, as four NCKL teams will meet at Clay Center to determine who advances to the quarterfinals match. Because of the pandemic, the post-season play has been changed so that only four teams will advance to the Class 4A State Tournament in Hutchinson. The eight winners of the eight sub-states will match up in quarterfinal matches that will be the best three of five to earn the state tournament invite. Those four teams will meet Friday, October 30 in Hutchinson.
“I really think we will be the three seed and will play the two-seed Concordia in the first round,” Koch said. “Clay Center should play Chapman in the first match and then our game. That’s the way I think it will be. We will know for sure Wednesday.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Tuesday Scores:
Abilene defeats Wamego 26-24, 17-25, 25-21
Wamego defeats Abilene 27-25, 25-18
Abilene JV defeats Wamego 25-23, 25-14
Abilene JV defeats Wamego 25-10, 25-20
Abilene 9 defeats Wamego 25-19, 25-12
Abilene 9 defeats Wamego 25-10, 25-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.