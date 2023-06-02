2023 NCKL All League
Softball
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
2023 NCKL All League
Softball
First Team
Pitcher
Payton Hardenberger, Wamego, SO
Maya Gallagher, Wamego, SR
Madalynn Harold, Chapman, SO
Catcher
Dani Carlson, Concordia, SR
Jordan Diehl, Wamego, SR
Infield
Emma Pfizenmaier, Clay Center, JR
Sara Niemc, Marysville, SO
Hannah Acres, Concordia, SR
Ashton Pierson, Wamego, SR
Erinae Flesher, Concordia, JR
Haylee Anguiano, Abilene, SR
Outfield
Trista Hoobler, Wamego, SR
Marissa Urich, Wamego, JR
Kinlee Williams, Concordia, SO
Erin Flickinger, Clay Center, SR
Hannah Walter, Abilene, JR
At Large
Maddie McCann, Clay Center, JR
Brooklyn Haaga, Abilene, SO
Honorable Mention
Pitcher
Lindsay Dressman, Marysville, SO
Catcher
Jordan Signer, Abilene, SO
Kaci Heller, Chapman, SO
Infield
Emma Erickson, Wamego, SR
Allison Adams, Clay Center, SO
Haylee Welsh, Chapman, SR
Outfield
Shaelin Giersch, Concordia, SR
Mackenzie Weller, Clay Center, SR
At Large
Abigail Martinez, Chapman, JR
Candace Lippe, Clay Center, SO
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.