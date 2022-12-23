Abilene Cowgirls head coach Shawn Herrman received an early gift from his team entering the holiday break by way of his first coaching victory at AHS. The Cowgirls came from behind in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season against their NCKL rival, the Chapman Lady Irish 37-34.
Once again, short handed, Abilene found themselves without the services of two key players for them on the evening, as they were without Sammy Stout and Adin Bruna.
In the opening quarter, Chapman would jump out to a quick 7-0 lead causing coach Herrman to use an early timeout. The Cowgirls would finally get on the scoreboard two minutes into the game when junior Claira Dannefer would finish an inside basket. The Irish would push their lead to ten points before back to back baskets by Hannah Walter and Callie Powell would help keep Abilene within reach. Chapman would add a final basket in the quarter to lead 14-6 after one.
The second quarter, would be all Dannefer for the Cowgirls. Dannefer accounted for all eight of Abilene’s points in the quarter by posting up and attacking the basket. The lady Irish would hang on to a 20-14 lead entering halftime
Both teams would struggle with scoring in the third quarter, however the Cowgirls would out score Chapman 7-4 to cut the lead to three points at 24-21 Abilene sophomore Renatta Heintz opened the scoring in the third quarter with a three pointer, and Eden Bathurst added a basket to help start the second half comeback.
Abilene immediately began their final quarter scoring when a basket by Blair Adams cut the Irish lead to just a point at 24-23. The Cowgirls would then take their first lead of the game at 5:36 mark when Hannah Walter would make the biggest shot of the game, a three pointer from the top of the key for a 26-25 lead. Abilene would then push their lead to five points with 3:31 left in the game with another Walter basket.
Clinging to a lead, Abilene would find themselves needing to convert free throws the final three minutes, as Chapman would start fouling in an attempt to get back in the game. The Irish plan nearly worked, as the Cowgirls would struggle making free throws the rest of the way. Abilene would finish the final three minutes at the free throw line going 4-15, however they would make just enough to hold on for the 37-34 comeback win.
“ I am super proud of our ladies tonight. They fought from start to finish against a really good Chapman team,” said head coach Shawn Herrman. “We have played well usually for a half but tonight I thought we finally played and competed all four quarters. This group just continues to get better each week and I will be excited when we get everyone healthy back after break.”
Chapman was led in scoring by Maya Kirkpatrick with 11 points on the evening. Abilene was led in scoring by Claira Dannefer with 13 points, and Hannah Walter with eight points.
Chapman (3-3): Merritt 2, Kirkpatrick 11, Jones 6, Locke 4, Frieze 4, Baier3, Abeldt 4.
Abilene (1-5): Johnson 1, Debenham 4, Heintz 4, Dannefer 13, Adams 2, Walter 8, Bathurst 3, Powell 2.
