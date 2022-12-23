Hannah Walter drives into the lane scores Chapman

Abilene junior Hannah Walter drives into the lane and scores against Chapman. Walter made the go ahead three pointer and helped spark the comeback win in the final quarter against Chapman. 

 Brad Anderson

Abilene Cowgirls head coach Shawn Herrman received an early gift from his team entering the holiday break by way of his first coaching victory at AHS. The Cowgirls came from behind in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season against their NCKL rival, the Chapman Lady Irish 37-34.   

Once again, short handed, Abilene found themselves without the services of two key players for them on the evening, as they were without Sammy Stout and Adin Bruna.  

 

