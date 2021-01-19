Getting the first win of the season is sweet. Getting that win over your county rival Chapman was even sweeter for the Abilene Cowgirls as they defeated the Lady Irish 41-26 Monday evening in Abilene.
Playing a rare Monday basketball game, the Cowgirls came out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm in hopes of getting the elusive first win of the year. Senior Abi Lillard took charge right away as she popped a trey from the corner that spurred the Cowgirls on to 8-0 run to open the first quarter. Abilene freshman Sammy Stout swished a three of her own for the Cowgirls eighth point in the run to give Abilene an 8-0 lead early in the contest.
“Again I thought our girls played really hard,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “I think they got better with their play tonight too, especially on the offensive side. We took care of the ball better for the most part and some girls stepped up. Abi (Lillard) had a big night. She was on fire for us. Jenna (Hayes) played really good. We had a lot of good things tonight. Claira (Dannefer) came in and gave us some good spots and Sammy (Stout) had some good moments to help us with the ball. We’ve been working on handling full court press and I think we are handling that pretty well right now.”
Chapman freshman Elyssa Frieze came off the bench for the Lady Irish to put the visitors on the board with a ringing three of her own. Abilene junior Jenna Hayes answered for the Cowgirls with a long three before Frieze ended the scoring with a pair from the line as Abilene led 11-5 after one.
Lillard opened the second quarter just like she did the first period with a nothing but net three-pointer from the left corner. Freshman Claira Dannefer posted up under the basket for two to give the Cowgirls the 16-5 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half. Chapman sophomore Grace Merritt scored for the Irish and then Abilene senior Reagan Ditto stole the ball and drove the court for a nifty layup to increase the Cowgirls lead to 18-7.
Chapman junior Shannon Anderson popped in a bucket for the Lady Irish and Merritt hit the first of two from the line to end the second quarter scoring as the Cowgirls took an 18-10 lead at half.
Ditto had a big game for the Cowgirls, scoring six points while leading Abilene with eight rebounds and she had four steals on defense. Lillard was hot for Abilene scoring a game high 19 points and she cleared the boards with five rebounds. Junior Jenna Hayes had six points for the Cowgirls while Stout put in five.
Chapman drew within one to open the second half after going on an 8-1 run that brought the score to 19-18. Just when things looked like the tide turned against the Cowgirls, Lillard hit the next three baskets in a row including a trey and Ditto followed with a put back bucket that boosted the Cowgirl lead to 28-19 headed to final quarter.
“We slowed the ball down to take care of it and do with it what we could do late in the game,” coach Liby said. “That offensive run for us to end the third and begin the fourth was a great statement for this group of girls. When Chapman came back and was within one point, they could have gotten rattled and gone over the edge. They could have given up, but they didn’t. They dug in and then dug out of that charge Chapman put on them.”
Abilene extended its quarter ending run to also include an 11-1 run to open the fourth as the Cowgirls led by 20 at 39-19 with three minutes left to play. Irish freshmen Ava Locke and Keira Jones sunk threes to pull Chapman within 13, 39-26. Stout calmly stepped to the line for a pair charity tosses to end the game for the Cowgirls.
Merritt and junior Shannon Anderson led the Irish in scoring with six each while Frieze had five.
The Cowgirls (1-5) head to the Salina Invitational Tournament where they will face Liberal Thursday evening in Salina. Chapman (0-3) is scheduled to play Wabaunsee in the Royal Valley Classic.
“Liberal is one the top 6A schools in the state, so that will be a big game,” coach Liby said. “We’ll go and give them our best effort.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 41, Chapman 26
Chapman 5 5 9 7 – 26
Abilene 11 7 10 13 – 41
Chapman (0-3) – Merritt 6, Kirkpatrick 3, Locke 3, Frieze 5, Anderson 6, Jones 3. Totals: 3 (5) 5-10 26.
Abilene (1-5) – Ditto 6, Lillard 19, Hayes 6, Liby 1, Stout 5, Dannefer 2, Clemence 2. Totals: 8 (6) 7-11 41.
