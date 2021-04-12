GYPSUM – It was a long day for the Abilene Cowgirls Friday as they fought the wind and cool temperatures as well as the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans with a pair of 13-3 losses at Gypsum.
Abilene pushed across a single run in their first at bat but Southeast answered with a run of its own. In the second, the Cowgirls took a brief lead after scoring two runs to lead 3-1. Southeast then scored four in the second and added four more in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Cowgirls committed six errors to go along with the Trojans 13 hits that enabled the home team to roll with the 13-3 win in game one.
Southeast’s Harris slapped three hits in four trips to the plate while Ptacek and Sparacino and Jacobson each had a pair of hits. Jacobson launched a homer that drove in three runs.
Commerfood was in the circle for the Trojans allowing three earned runs on four hits and she had four strikeouts.
Abilene’s Brynna Ade was tagged with the loss after allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits in four and one-third innings. Ashton Roth got the final outs.
Freshmen Hannah Walter and Zoey Debenham drove in runs for the Cowgirls. Walter’s hit was a triple and Ade had a triple for the Cowgirls as well. Jenna Hayes had the other Cowgirl hit.
In the second game, Southeast scored eight times in the first to take an early big lead over the Cowgirls. Abilene aided the Lady Trojan effort with five errors in the contest.
Baird got the win for Southeast going the distance and allowing three earned runs on four hits. She struck out eight Cowgirls.
Senior Autumn Fitzgerald’s drove in two with her first homerun of the season and junior shortstop Emma Wildman blasted her first as one of her two hits.
Debenham took the loss for Abilene as she allowed 11 earned runs on eight hits. She walked seven batters and struck out three in two innings of work. Roth tossed the final two frames allowing a hit, three walks and one strikeout.
Abilene falls to 0-6 and will play at Marysville on Tuesday.
