The Abilene Cowgirls Basketball team dropped their season home opener Friday night against the Lady Smoky Valley Vikings 55-34. The Cowgirls came out and aggressively attacked the basket in the opening minutes of the game. Sophomore post player Claira Dannefer set the tone with both rebounds and scoring . She would end up scoring 7 of her team high 11 points in the first half. Smoky Valley however would gain composure and start playing together , taking a 17-6 first quarter lead.
The Cowgirls first points of the second quarter would come from a 3 point basket by Sophomore Sammy Stout. . From that point on, the Smoky Valley defense would allow only 6 more Abilene points up to halftime. A Dannefer , put back basket, and a pair of made free throws, and basket from Junior Lexi Barnes, would make the halftime score 29-15.
Opening the second half, Smoky Valley would maintain and slowly increase their lead in the third quarter to 17 points. The Cowgirls were limited to 11 points in the third quarter, and 8 points in the fourth quarter. Highlighted by three 3 point baskets in the second half, Senior Alice Bathurst would score a pair them , and Barnes would make one, finalizing the score 55-34
The Cowgirls top three scorers would account for 28 of the 34 team points, in Dannefer with 11, Barnes with 9, and Bathurst with 8
Smoky Valley would be led by a pair of players in double figures. Sophomore Adrian Hazelwood finished as the game high scorer with 14 points, along with fellow Sophomore Keira Mullen with 11 points.
The Cowgirls travel on the road next Tuesday evening to play at Rock Creek
Abilene Scoring: J. Hayes 1, S Stout 3, C. Dannefer 11, A. Bathurst 8, L. Barnes 9, J, Clemence 2
Smoky Valley Scoring: Koster 1, Scott 3, Priddy 1, Lambert 4, Mullen 11, Rose 9, Adam 3, Hazelwood 14, Blanchat 9.
