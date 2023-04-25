Tailyn Needham collects a base hit

Abilene’s Tailyn Needham collects a base hit in the game against Clay Center.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road last week and lost both games in a NCKL double header to the Clay Center Lady Tigers 6-7 and 1-6.  

In game one, Clay Center came from behind in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring five runs to take the lead and hold on for the one run win.  The Lady Tigers went on to comfortably win game two as the Cowgirls collected just one run on three hits. 

 

