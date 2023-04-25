The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road last week and lost both games in a NCKL double header to the Clay Center Lady Tigers 6-7 and 1-6.
In game one, Clay Center came from behind in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring five runs to take the lead and hold on for the one run win. The Lady Tigers went on to comfortably win game two as the Cowgirls collected just one run on three hits.
Both teams would score a single run in the first inning, but Abilene would jump ahead 5-1 by scoring three runs in the second inning and one run in the third inning. During the scoring run, the Cowgirls would get offensive hits from Tailyn Needham, Kailee Crane, Adin Bruna, Haylee Angiano, and Reagan Burt.
Clay Center would finally get on track and take the lead against Cowgirl starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga, as they would score one run in the bottom of the third inning and five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead 7-5.
Abilene could then score only one more run in the game, by way of a wild pitch to finalize the Lady Tiger 7-6 win.
Cowgirl starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga received the loss even though out of the seven scored runs, only two were earned as errors by Abilene turned costly.
Offensively Abilene collected seven hits in the game led by Needham and Crane with two hits each.
“ We definitely played well enough to win game one,” said head coach LouAna Taplin. “Outside of one tough inning our girls played very well. We showed mental toughness with the conditions, but we struggled with getting the big hits. In the first game we had multiple situations with bases loaded where we hit a ground ball to third and Clay made the out at home. We have got to do a better job manufacturing runs when we have runners in scoring position. Brooklyn gave up two earned runs that game and they scored seven. We had a few innings where we started off with an error and Clay Center capitalized. Our bunt defense definitely needs to improve also.Tailyn had a great first game at the plate going 2 for 2 with a walk. Jordan Signer and KaiLee Crane both had two walks a piece as well.”
After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, starting pitcher Zoey Debenham would pitch three scoreless innings into the fourth inning. With Abilene trailing 3-0, in the top of the fifth inning, the Cowgirls would score their only run on a Haaga RBI after a Hannah Walter single started the inning.
Clay Center would finish the game scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning as they would score three runs for a 6-1 final.
Debenham would be credited with the loss as she gave up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking seven batters.
Offensively, Abilene would collect only three hits in the game by Walter, Haaga, and Bruna.
“ We couldn’t get behind the ball at the plate” said coach Taplin. “Our bat speed was slow and we had too many weak grounders that didn’t make it out of the infield. The balls that were hit hard went right to the right fielder (who was playing on the foul line) and she put out 4 of our runners at first base. Brooklyn had the hit in the game thet drove in the one run we scored. Tailyn, KaiLee, and Zoey all added two walks a piece as well.”
The Cowgirls now 5-7 will next get ready for a pair of double headers on the road against Concordia and Beloit.
