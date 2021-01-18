CLAY CENTER – The Cowgirls are still looking for their first win of the season but Friday night they put a scare into the fourth ranked team in the state as they battled the Lady Tigers 21-34 in the first game of the evening.
Abilene defended the Lady Tigers to a season low four points in the opening quarter and the Cowgirls took a 5-4 first quarter advantage to the second period. Even though Clay Center worked its way back into the lead, they only led by seven points at the break.
“Our defense kept us in the game,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “The girls got it down tonight. We still have a lot of things to work on like moving the ball against the press. But we will, we will work on it.”
The Cowgirls held the Lady Tigers high-flying scoring machine in check most of the game before running out of gas late in the fourth quarter. Clay Center improved to 6-0 on the year but Abilene held them to their lowest scoring output yet.
The Cowgirls defense took the ball away from Clay Center 13 times in the game with junior Jena Hayes leading the way with five steals. Seniors Abi Lillard and Allison Liby had three each. Senior Reagan Ditto had four boards to lead the Cowgirls in rebounding. Abilene’s swarming defense forced the Lady Tigers to spend most of the night shooting from behind the arc where they were four of 25, shooting 16 percent. Normally, the league leading Lady Tiger offense worked the ball inside.
Abilene had seven players reach the scorebook with Lillard and Liby leading the way with five points each. Clay Center senior Clara Edwards paced the Tigers with 20 of the team total 34 points. Two other shooters accounted for the other 14 points.
“Allison played really well tonight on defense and she got us some points too,” coach Liby said. “I’m very happy with how she played. We also got great effort out of Jenna (Hayes), Abi (Lillard) and Reagan (Ditto) had some big, big rebounds for us. Claira (Dannefer) is playing better and stronger every game.”
The Cowgirls will face 0-2 Chapman tonight in Abilene before heading to the SIT in Salina beginning Thursday.
“It’s a four game week this week,” coach Liby said. “It’ll be a really busy week first going against Chapman’s young team and then coming off that against the competition in that tournament.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Clay Center 34,
Abilene 21
Abilene 5 7 4 5 – 21
Clay Center 4 15 2 13 – 34
Abilene (0-5) – Ditto 2, Lillard 5, Hayes 2, Liby 5, Stout 3, Dannefer 2, Clemence 2. Totals: 4 (2) 7-17 21.
Clay Center (6-0) – Sebold 8, Henry 6, Edwards 20. Totals: 7 (4) 8-15 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.