The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team hosted a twelve team end of summer “Spiketacular” tournament last week. The Cowgirls entered two teams in the tournament, which included members of the projected varsity and junior varsity players on each team.
Comments from AHS head coach Jade Koch: Our only two losses were to Beloit, and they are an incredible team. We have a lot of experience on the varsity court with four active seniors and three juniors, all of which are returning starters. In the past as a team we have struggled with finishing matches and inconsistent play. Though there were some inconsistencies spread out between the two days, the team did a great job fighting for every set they played in. They have matured together. They did not give up on plays/sets, and finished each set. Their maturity was shown in the decisions they were making as an offense and in in their ability to read the hitters and put themselves in good defensive positions.
