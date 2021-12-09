The Abilene Cowgirls traveled to Rock Creek High School Tuesday evening and fell 49-30. The Abilene defense opened by holding the Lady Mustangs scoreless until the 5:11 mark if the first quarter. From there, however, they would come to life and hit multiple baskets, putting them ahead 17-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Cowgirls were the able to get back on track in the second quarter, and close the deficit with baskets by Sammy Stout, Jenna Hayes, and Claira Dannefer, but would still end up trailing at the half 24-14
Opening the third quarter, the Cowgirls would get baskets by Dannefer and Alice Bathurst, but Abilene Senior Jenna Hayes would begin to heat up. Hayes would go on to score nine of her game high 17 points in the third quarter helping the Cowgirls get back within six points to open the fourth quarter
“Jenna played great. She hit some shots and played aggressively helping us get back in the game,” said Head Coach Mike Liby.
It was in the fourth quarter, that the Lady Mustangs defense would stiffen and allow only three points to Abilene in the quarter. Rock Creek would change their defense, and started pressuring the ball at half court. The Cowgirls were then unable to run their offense smoothly and converted on just three free throws in the quarter for a final score of 49-30
“I’m really proud of the girls for playing better tonight. We played hard and rebounded well. Claira controlled the boards, and Jenna shot well,” said Liby.
The Cowgirls now 0-2 , next will be home on Friday when they host Augusta
Abilene Scoring: J. Hayes 17, S. Stout 2, C. Dannefer 6, A. Bathurst 4, J. Clemence 1
Rock Creek Scoring: DeWeese 4, McFall 2, Goehring 16, Matzke 8, Klingeberg 5, Ebert 3, Gehl 11
