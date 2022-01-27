After falling to the Concordia Lady Panthers on the road in a close game before the holiday break, the Abilene Cowgirls responded with a convincing win Tuesday night at home 47-31.
Abilene wasted no time setting the tone when Sammy Stout took the opening tip to her and scored a basket just seconds into the game.
Jenna Hayes would then record eight of her career high 20 points, in the opening quarter by hitting a pair of 3-pointers, and a jump shot for a 14-5 first quarter lead.
Concordia opened the second quarter with back to back buckets closing the gap to 14-9.
The Cowgirls, however, would close out the half on a eight point run with Claira Dannefer scoring on two consecutive possessions.
Renatta Heintz and Jenna Hayes would then also score baskets for a 22-9 halftime lead
The Lady Panthers would start the second half on a 10-2 run and out score the Cowgirls 14-9.
In the quarter, Abilene would get a pair of baskets from Dannefer, along with scoring from Hayes and Joy Clemence to hold onto a third quarter lead, 31-23.
The Cowgirls would then lead by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, keyed by multiple baskets from Hayes, Clemence and Stout
With the win, Abilene is now 3-10 overall and 1-5 in the NCKL.
The Cowgirls will host TMP from Hays on Friday night.
Box Score
Cowgirls: 14 22 31 47 (3-10, 1-5)
Concordia: 5 9 23 31 (3-11, 1-6)
Abilene scoring: Jenna Hayes 20 P.O.G., Claira Dannefer 9, Joy Clemence 7, Sammy Stout 6, Renatta Heintz 3, Alice Bathurst 2
Concordia scoring: Taylor McDaniel 15, Cianna DeLeon 6, Hanna Acree 4, Erinae Flesher 4, Carlie Carlgren 2
