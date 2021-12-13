The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Augusta Orioles and came away with their first win of the season, by defeating them 41-31. The Cowgirls have now defeated Augusta in 11 straight games played in the series.
In what would end up being a low scoring first quarter of 6-3 the Cowgirls would finish with the lead, and get individual baskets from Claira Dannefer, Joy Clemence, and Sammy Stout, The second quarter would then see both teams score more. Led by two 3 point baskets by Stout, and 1 by Clemence, Abilene would hang onto the lead at halftime 18-15.
It would be in the third quarter that the Cowgirls would start to take control of the game. Scoring a season high 15 points in a single quarter, Abilene would open the quarter with scoring a 3 pointer from Clemence, an offensive rebound and basket from Dannefer, and a steal and pair of made free throws from Stout. The Cowgirls holding onto the 25-21 lead, midway through the quarter, would then start to defensively clamp down and limit the Orioles to just 8 total points in the quarter. Abilene would start to pull away in the third by getting another 3 pointer from Stout, a basket from Jenna Hayes, and a closing second basket from Dannefer to take the lead 33-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Entering the fourth quarter, both defenses would stiffen, and neither team would score points until the 3:17 mark. Abilene would then get another basket from Dannefer, and then be forced to convert on multiple free throws to seal the game. “We had some issues with taking care of the ball on offense and closing out the game effectively, but we got it done. The girls played hard and started believing in themselves in the last quarter ” said Head Coach Mike Liby.
The Cowgirls while only having four players score in the game, had career high game point totals from both Stout with 14 , and Clemence with 12. Abilene converted on making six 3 pointers on the night , led by Stout with three.
“These girls worked so hard in the off season and it showed tonight. Everyone played a part in the win tonight. Sammy, and Joy scored well tonight, and Claira and Jenna absolutely dominated the boards with rebounds. , but everyone did their jobs and played well “. said Liby.
The Cowgirls now 1-2 host South East of Saline next Tuesday night
Abilene Scoring: J. Hayes 6, S. Stout 14, C. Dannefer 9, J. Clemence 12
Augusta Scoring: Lichlyter 2, Timberlake 12, Scott 4, Dalziel 1, Williams 12
