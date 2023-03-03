Dannefer finished Wellington game with team high 11 points

Abilene’s Claira Dannefer finished the game with a team high 11 points. Dannefer, a junior, completed the season as the Cowgirls leading scorer.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end on the road in a first round Substate loss to the number one seed Wellington Lady Crusaders 44-24. 

In what was a tall task ahead of them, the Cowgirls seeded as the 16th seed,  had to travel on the road to play the #1 seed Lady Crusaders.  Wellington entered the game with a record of 19-1 and loaded with talented roster which included seven players listed as 5’10” or taller.  

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.