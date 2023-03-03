The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end on the road in a first round Substate loss to the number one seed Wellington Lady Crusaders 44-24.
In what was a tall task ahead of them, the Cowgirls seeded as the 16th seed, had to travel on the road to play the #1 seed Lady Crusaders. Wellington entered the game with a record of 19-1 and loaded with talented roster which included seven players listed as 5’10” or taller.
Abilene as they have so many times during the season, opened the game playing very well. Back in action for the first time in about three weeks was sophomore Rennata Heintz who immediately made a three pointer to open the scoring. The Lady Crusaders then finally scored a basket two minutes into the game. Claira Dannefer then answered with an inside basket to give the Cowgirls what ended up being their last lead of the game at 5-2. Wellington ended the first quarter on a 9-2 scoring run to lead 11-7 after the first quarter.
The Crusaders then began to show their defensive dominance during the next two quarters of the game. They would only allow a single basket in the second quarter by Abilene and outscore the Cowgirls 13-2 for a comfortable 24-9 lead at halftime.
The third quarter then relatively remained the same way, as once again Abilene only scored two points total in the quarter. Wellington would out score the Cowgirls 15-2 in the quarter to lead 39-11 after three quarters. Dannefer would account for all four points scored by Abilene in both the second and third quarters.
The Cowgirls then finished the fourth quarter with their biggest scoring output of the game with 13 points, as they out scored the Lady Crusaders 13-5. Blair Adams got the scoring going by make a three pointer at the 6:08 mark. Dannefer then scored the next five straight points. Zoey Debenham would then connect on a three pointer, and Sammy Stout would finish the scoring with a basket for the 44-24 final score.
“ The motto of the night was to “Leave your mark.”said head coach Shawn Herrman. “ These young ladies came to compete and fight against one of the top teams in the state and fought all the way to the end. Obviously, the season didn’t turn out like we wanted to, but we talked all season about just being better today than the day before. I told the ladies that the record doesn’t reflect the heart and determination that each one of them displayed all season. We have made so many strides since the beginning of the season. I couldn’t be prouder of these young ladies and not giving up on themselves and the season. We have almost our entire team returning next year and I’m excited to see what this team can do within the next year. Go Cowgirls.”
For Abilene it marked a final game for senior Amara Johnson. Johnson proved to be a much needed addition to the team, as she brought athletic ability and height to the Cowgirls lineup.
Claira Dannefer led the Cowgirls in double digit scoring in the game with 11 points.
The number one seed Wellington will now host the Chapman Lady Irish this Saturday in a Substate final.
Wellington 11 13 15 5- 44
Abilene: Amara Johnson 2, Sammy Stout 2, Zoey Debenham 3, Renatta Heintz 3, Claira Dannefer 11, Blair Adams 3.
Wellington: Burton 11, Zeka 7, Reichenberger 2, Gerten 9, Gregory 4, Nance 2, Norwood 9.
