It’s been nearly two years since the Abilene Cowgirls toed the rubber on the softball diamond. A lot has happened since then. The Cowgirls lost a complete season due to COVID-19 and two graduating classes since they last swung the bat.
“We lost a class of five seniors in 2019 and the loss of the 2020 season creates even more questions,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “We have developed some chemistry in practice but we’re still working on placing people in defensive positions where they can be most successful. We have a lot of competition for positions so the girls will have to continue to work hard and that will help toward our team success.”
The Cowgirls bring back a varsity roster that will be led by four seniors as they prepare for their final season in Orange and Brown. Taplin and assistant coaches Brian Roth and Kirsti Gomez will look for Brynna Ade, Autumn Fitzgeralds, Ashton Roth and Maggie Gantenbein to help lead the 2021 season.
Ade returns as the leading candidate to open the season on the bump for the Cowgirls. Abilene completed the 2019 season with a 7-13 record and Ade went 2-3 with a 4.88 ERA.
Fitzgeralds returns as one of the leading hitters on team and she is scheduled to patrol centerfield for Abilene. She batted .250 with 10 RBI last time out.
Roth should man first base when not on the mound. She went 0-2 with a 5.83 as a sophomore and she swung the bat at a .192 clip.
Gantenbein has seen time throwing some innings and can be used as a utility player and designated runner.
Juniors Jenna Hayes, Emma Wildman and Taya Hoerner will be back after having successful freshmen campaigns. Hayes should fill an outfield position and also pitch. As a freshman she hit .154.
Wildman should begin the season at shortstop with Hoerner behind the plate or at third base.
The coaches are excited with the talent they have on the roster and believe that even though they didn’t have a high school season last year, a lot of the girls were able to play on traveling teams and throughout the limited summer schedule.
The Cowgirls will open the season with a double-header against Hays High on April 1st. The junior varsity will be in action next Monday as they host Riley County.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Cowgirl Varsity Softball
April 1 vs. Hays High
April 6 vs. Rock Creek
April 9 at SE of Saline
April 13 at Marysville
April 16 vs. Riley County
April 20 at Clay Center
April 27 at Concordia
April 30 at Beloit
May 4 vs. Chapman
May 7 vs. Wamego
May 17-20 at Regional
May 27-28 at State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.