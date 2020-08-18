Entering her seventh season as head coach of the Abilene Cowgirl tennis team, Megan Berry will look for a core group of returners to continue the success of the program.
In the last six seasons, the Cowgirls have won 10 individual North Central Kansas League championships including back to back to back varsity team championships. The program has also won four junior varsity league championships. There have been three individual regional champions and two regional runner-up team trophies. Abilene has produced 14 state qualifiers and 10 state medalists.
Berry and assistant coach Diana Wildman will look to three state qualifiers from a year ago to help lead the team this fall. Senior Abi Lillard and junior Maddie Beswick return as state medalists in doubles and junior Allie Cross is back after qualifying for state at singles.
Lillard and Beswick finished second at regional last year in Abilene and then brought home 12th place medals from Class 4A state at Winfield. Cross qualified for state in singles by placing fifth at the Abilene regional meet. Graduate Shiann Olberding was fourth at regional and put together an eighth place finish at the state meet.
The Cowgirls also return seniors Bella Sims, Maggie Gillispie and Matigan Kobiskie along with Abbey Brooks, Amara Johnson and Dighton Tokoi.
“We have a great group of girls returning this year, and have quality leadership from our upperclassmen which will set the tone for the season,” Berry said. “It’s a real luxury to return three players that have state experience and who can push the rest of the team to that level.
“We had a really strong turnout for our summer program and that was fun to get a sneak peek at what some of the newcomers will be contributing. It’s always exciting to see how the pieces fit together each season and it’s rewarding when we have girls that can play multiple positions like we do.”
The Cowgirls are coming off back to back league title winning seasons with last year as runners up at regional and finishing eighth in state Class 4A tournament.
“NCKL girls tennis is always tough. Every year someone new is making a push,” Berry said. “Last year was special to go 20-0 at the league tournament, but the girls know we can’t get complacent. There’s going to be stiff competition but I’m confident we can put together a strong lineup and the Cowgirls will do everything they can to defend the league title.”
2020 Cowgirl Varsity
Tennis Schedule
Aug. 27 at Hesston Tourney
Sept. 3 at Chapman Quad
Sept. 3 at Clay Center Quad
Sept. 10 at Smoky Valley Tourney
Sept. 19 at Clay Center Tourney
Sept. 24 at Salina Central Tourney
Sept. 29 at Chapman Quad
Oct. 3 at NCKL at Clay Center
Oct. 6 Abilene Tourney
Oct. 10 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 16 at State - TBD
2020 Cowgirl JV
Tennis Schedule
Sept. 1 at Beloit Quad
Sept. 3 at Ellsworth Tourney
Sept. 8 at Concordia Quad
Sept. 10 at Marysville Quad
Sept. 15 at Hesston Tourney
Sept. 17 at Wamego Tourney
Sept. 21 Abilene JV Tourney
Sept. 22 at Salina Central JV Tourney
Sept. 24 at Smoky Valley
Oct. 1 at Salina Central Tourney
Oct. 5 at NCKL JV at Clay Center
