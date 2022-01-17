Despite having only four wrestlers in the tournament, the Abilene High School varsity girls wrestling team finished in second place out of seven teams at the Salina South tournament on Saturday, finishing behind Salina Central and just ahead of Wichita Heights. Leading the way were champions sophomore Aly Brown and senior Lyndsey Buechman, who each went 3-0 on the day. Also placing for Abilene were freshman classmates Miranda Radenberg, who placed second, and third-place finisher Danielle Ogden.
From coach Curtis Rein:
Aly and Lyndsey dominated their competition at the tournament, continuing their impressive seasons. First-year wrestler Miranda Radenberg had a breakout tournament, going 2-1 with both wins by pin. Danielle Ogden, also new to wrestling, has shown consistent improvement as evidenced by her pinning an Ell-Saline wrestler who had defeated her just three weeks ago. Taking second as a team in this tournament with just four wrestlers is an incredible accomplishment, and these girls should be very proud of that. I know I am proud of them, but I see how hard they work every day so I’m not surprised by it.
155 GIRLS
Aly Brown (10-2) placed 1st.
• Round 1 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 0:38)
• Round 2 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Mackenzi Popp (Goddard Eisenhower) 2-7 (Fall 0:00)
• Round 3 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) 8-7 (Fall 0:00)
191 GIRLS
Lyndsey Buechman (11-0) placed 1st.
• Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Mariah Johnson (Wichita Heights) 2-7 (Fall 1:25)
• Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Yasmine Saucedo (Wichita Heights) 3-3 (Fall 1:36)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Alison Coykendall (Salina Central) 5-1 (Fall 2:53)
235 GIRLS
Miranda Radenberg placed 2nd.
• Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 won by fall over Heaven Winn (Wichita Heights) 1-6 (Fall 2:34)
• Round 2 - Bailey Morales (Salina Central) 3-0 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 (Fall 0:21)
• Round 3 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 won by fall over Maddey Vajnar-Danby (Wichita Heights) 0-7 (Fall 1:50)
155 GIRLS
Danielle Ogden placed 3rd.
• Round 1 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 0:38)
• Round 2 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) 8-7 (Fall 3:23)
• Round 3 - Mackenzi Popp (Goddard Eisenhower) 2-7 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 3:40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.