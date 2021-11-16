Volleyball Players

Joy Clemence, Jenna Hayes and Emma Wildman were chosen for All-League Volleyball while Taya Hoerner was chosen as an honorable mention.

Members of the Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team recently received post season awards.  Emma Wildman, Jenna Hayes, and Joy Clemence all received 1st Team all NCKL, while Taya  Hoerner received Honorable Mention.  

Comments from Head Coach Jade Koch:

Congratulations to our four seniors for getting All-League Recognitions in an extremely tough, talented NCKL. Emma, Jenna, and Joy all received 1st team All-League and Taya earned All-League honorable mention. We have got some huge shoes to fill next year. I am so proud of all 4 of you. You were so deserving of this recognition.  

The success of our team can be attributed to every individual member of the team. 

Team Awards: 

Varsity MVP: Jenna Hayes

Spirit Cowgirl: Joy Clemence

Rookie of the Year: Renatta Heintz

JV MVP: Lexi Barnes

JV Spirit: Callie Jones and Jentree McGivney

C MVP: Brooklyn Haaga

C Spirit: Maddy Reiff

2021 NCKL All League Volleyball

1st Team

Jacey Schurle Clay Center- 12th

Madison Ronnebaum Marysville- 12th

Joy Clemence Abilene - 12th

Jenna Hayes Abilene - 12th

Hali Bloomdahl Clay Center- 12th

Ryann Alderson Wamego 12th

Paige Donnelly Wamego 12th

Eva Peschel Marysville 12th

Emma Wildman Abilene 12th

Megan Wright Clay Center 11th

Sydney Lane Clay Center 12th

Bella Rader Marysville 10th

Honorable Mention

Avrie Wilson Wamego- 11th

Taya Hoerner Abilene- 12th

Sophia Cavanaugh Chapman- 11th

Hanna Acree Concordia- 11th

Maya Kirkpatrick Chapman- 11th

Bella Lott Marysville- 11th

 

