Members of the Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team recently received post season awards. Emma Wildman, Jenna Hayes, and Joy Clemence all received 1st Team all NCKL, while Taya Hoerner received Honorable Mention.
Comments from Head Coach Jade Koch:
Congratulations to our four seniors for getting All-League Recognitions in an extremely tough, talented NCKL. Emma, Jenna, and Joy all received 1st team All-League and Taya earned All-League honorable mention. We have got some huge shoes to fill next year. I am so proud of all 4 of you. You were so deserving of this recognition.
The success of our team can be attributed to every individual member of the team.
Team Awards:
Varsity MVP: Jenna Hayes
Spirit Cowgirl: Joy Clemence
Rookie of the Year: Renatta Heintz
JV MVP: Lexi Barnes
JV Spirit: Callie Jones and Jentree McGivney
C MVP: Brooklyn Haaga
C Spirit: Maddy Reiff
2021 NCKL All League Volleyball
1st Team
Jacey Schurle Clay Center- 12th
Madison Ronnebaum Marysville- 12th
Joy Clemence Abilene - 12th
Jenna Hayes Abilene - 12th
Hali Bloomdahl Clay Center- 12th
Ryann Alderson Wamego 12th
Paige Donnelly Wamego 12th
Eva Peschel Marysville 12th
Emma Wildman Abilene 12th
Megan Wright Clay Center 11th
Sydney Lane Clay Center 12th
Bella Rader Marysville 10th
Honorable Mention
Avrie Wilson Wamego- 11th
Taya Hoerner Abilene- 12th
Sophia Cavanaugh Chapman- 11th
Hanna Acree Concordia- 11th
Maya Kirkpatrick Chapman- 11th
Bella Lott Marysville- 11th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.